Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah meets Indian PM Narendra Modi to boost energy and trade relations. This historic visit aims to resolve transit issues and deepen economic cooperation between the two nations.

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah received a formal red-carpet welcome from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in New Delhi. This meeting marks the first time Shah has visited a neighboring country since assuming the office of Prime Minister in March 2025. The two leaders engaged in high-level discussions focused on enhancing bilateral economic cooperation and strengthening energy infrastructure ties between the two South Asian nations.

Ceremonial Welcome in New Delhi

Shah, a 36-year-old rapper-turned-politician who rose to power after youth-led anti-corruption protests in September 2025, arrived in India on Sunday. Upon his arrival, he was greeted by a military honor guard parade at the presidential palace in New Delhi. The warm reception highlighted the significance of this diplomatic engagement, as Shah presented himself in his trademark sunglasses and black attire. He shook hands with the 76-year-old Modi, who was dressed entirely in white, signaling a new chapter in their personal and professional relationship.

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Strategic Economic and Energy Goals

The core objective of this visit is to bolster bilateral trade and resolve longstanding issues regarding transit commerce. India's foreign ministry stated that the visit provides a crucial opportunity to further strengthen ties between New Delhi and Kathmandu. Earlier in the week, Shah held discussions with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to address specific concerns related to trade, transit commerce, and energy sectors. These preliminary talks set the stage for broader negotiations aimed at integrating the two economies more effectively.

Trade Imbalance and Geographic Challenges

Nepal, a landlocked Himalayan nation with a population of 30 million, faces unique geographic challenges in its trade relations. India remains the largest trading partner for Kathmandu, accounting for more than 60 percent of its imports. According to World Bank figures, these imports are valued at $8.6 billion annually. In contrast, China accounts for only 13 percent of Nepal's imports, valued at $1.8 billion. This economic dependency underscores the strategic importance of maintaining robust relations with New Delhi while balancing relations with China.

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Post-Disaster Diplomacy and Reconstruction Needs

The diplomatic engagement takes place against the backdrop of significant national tragedy in Nepal. Shah had initially refrained from foreign visits since taking office, but his first overseas trip was to New York in September. There, he addressed the United Nations General Assembly as Nepal recovered from a deadly tsunami-like flood. The disaster, triggered by a high-altitude glacial mountain collapse, killed more than 1,400 people and left 5,000 individuals missing. The event has reshaped the nation's immediate priorities and international outlook.

Future Steps and Bilateral Cooperation

Nepal estimates that the reconstruction effort following the glacial collapse will cost $4.78 billion. As a largely rural country contributing little to global greenhouse gas emissions, Nepal seeks international support for these massive recovery efforts. The ongoing talks in New Delhi are expected to outline concrete steps for energy cooperation and trade facilitation. Both governments have signaled a commitment to resolving logistical barriers that have historically hindered seamless commerce. The outcome of these discussions will likely define the trajectory of India-Nepal relations for the coming years.