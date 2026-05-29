Modellista Joins the Party with its Customized Toyota Hilux Parts

Modellista has joined the party with its customized parts for the all-new Toyota Hilux in Japan. The company has showcased its treatment of the new Hilux, which includes a range of accessories such as a bodykit, LED lights, and an aluminum under protector. The interior of the Hilux has also been customized with an LED smart-foot light, a dual-purpose seat cushion, and dark window tint. Toyota is expected to unveil the all-new Hilux in its BEV form at the 2026 Philippine International Motor Show on June 4.

In case you missed it, Gazoo Racing recently showcased its parts catalog for the all-new Toyota Hilux in Japan. Modellista was quick to join the party, and with both of them in the mix, customers in Japan now have an abundance of accessories to choose from if they want to customize their brand-new Hilux from the get-go.

Modellista's treatment of the new Hilux is pretty much what you would expect from the brand. The bodykit features gloss-black hood garnish, matte-black headlight garnish with Modellista branding, LED lights beside the foglamps coated with Line-X, and taillight garnish also texture-coated in Line-X. Modellista includes a matte-black hard cover for the truck bed equipped with an LED lamp.

There's also an aluminum under protector for both the front and rear portions of the pickup truck, which could be useful when going off-road, and 18-inch wheels finished in matte olive and polished silver. Other exterior accessories include door-handle protectors with a faux carbon-fiber finish in white, silver, or black. For the interior, Modellista includes an LED smart-foot light to illuminate the doorways, a dual-purpose seat cushion that doubles as a storage bin, and dark window tint with infrared protection.

There's also a foldable sunshade with Modellista branding. Toyota is most likely to unveil the all-new Hilux in its BEV form at the 2026 Philippine International Motor Show on June 4. If Toyota Motor Philippines were to bring both Modellista and GR parts for the Hilux, which one would you pick?





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Toyota Hilux Modellista Gazoo Racing Customized Parts BEV Form

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