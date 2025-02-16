Mobley and Mitchell Conquer the NBA Skills Challenge

Cleveland Cavaliers teammates Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell showcase their exceptional skills to win the NBA Skills Challenge, defeating hometown favorites Moses Moody and Draymond Green.

In a thrilling finish to the NBA Skills Challenge on All-Star Saturday night, Cleveland Cavaliers duo Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell emerged victorious, defeating hometown favorites Moses Moody and Draymond Green . The Cavaliers' dominance was evident as they completed the obstacle course in a blistering 1 minute, 0.3 seconds, showcasing their precision passing and shooting skills.

The final round was set after San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul were disqualified for blatantly disregarding the rules, opting for unrealistic attempts instead of genuine competition. Mobley and Mitchell's impressive performance sealed their triumph, leaving Moody and Green trailing behind. Moody navigated the early stages with ease, but Green struggled to find his rhythm, missing crucial chest passes and failing to convert his shots. Green's shortcomings ultimately prevented the Golden State duo from challenging the Cavaliers' lead. The competition began with a controversial performance from Wembanyama and Paul, who were heavily booed by the crowd for their lackluster efforts. The duo's disregard for the spirit of the challenge led to their disqualification, leaving the field open for the Cavaliers to claim the crown. The rookie team of Atlanta's Zaccharie Risacher and Washington's Alex Sarr also faced elimination in the first round, their time of 1:20.6 falling short of the Cavaliers' blistering pace





