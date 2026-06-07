Moalboal Freedivers Lead World Ocean Day Cleanup to Combat Marine Pollution

The Moalboal Freediving Association spearheads a coastal cleanup on Panagsama Beach for World Ocean Day 2026, emphasizing both immediate action and long-term waste management solutions to protect marine ecosystems.

The Moalboal Freediving Association (MFA) is organizing a community-wide beach and coastal cleanup along Panagsama Beach on June 8, 2026, in celebration of World Ocean Day .

This event, starting at 6:30 a.m., will focus on Barangay Basdiot, an area known for its vibrant marine life, including the famous sardine run and turtle watching. The MFA, which began as a small group of local freedivers in 2025, has grown into a coalition dedicated to protecting Moalboal's marine ecosystem.

According to co-founder Niccolo Stevens Henson, the cleanup drives are driven by the understanding that the ocean cannot clean itself and that immediate action is necessary to prevent worsening pollution. He highlighted that waste continuously enters the waters through human activities, tourism, and ocean currents. While cleanups address the symptoms, Henson stressed the need for long-term solutions, including stronger waste management systems, stricter enforcement of environmental ordinances, better waste segregation, and more collection points in tourism zones.

He also advocated for integrating conservation into schools, businesses, and government agencies as a year-round effort. To track pollution, the MFA uses the Clean Swell app to log waste data during organized cleanups, helping to monitor the volume and types of debris. The most common items found are plastics and fishing lines, which cause entanglement, ingestion, and reef damage. Although emergency cleanups by guides and divers often go unrecorded, the collected data informs conservation strategies.

Henson noted that while overall waste collection in Moalboal has improved, high-traffic beach areas still suffer from persistent litter. Trash tends to accumulate along the coastline due to wind, waves, and currents rather than underwater. The MFA maintains community engagement through regular cleanups, environmental education, and partnerships with local businesses. For World Ocean Day, the association's message is clear: everyone has a role in ocean protection.

Whether as a tourist, business owner, government representative, or resident, everyday actions matter. Taking responsibility for reducing waste and caring for coastal environments can create lasting positive change for future generations





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Freediving Beach Cleanup World Ocean Day Marine Pollution Moalboal Plastic Waste Coastal Conservation Clean Swell App Waste Management

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