MNLF Member Surrenders Firearm to 101st Infantry Battalion

A member of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) voluntarily surrendered a firearm to the 101st Infantry Battalion, highlighting the increasing support of former MNLF combatants to the government's peace and security initiatives in Sulu.

A member of the Moro National Liberation Front ( MNLF ) voluntarily surrendered a loose firearm to the 101st Infantry Battalion on May 20, 2026, in Sulu , highlighting the increasing support of former MNLF combatants to the government's peace and security initiatives in the province.

The firearm, a caliber .45 pistol with one magazine and live ammunition, was voluntarily handed over by Ahadi Bual, 60, an MNLF member and resident of Bitinan Island, Capual village, Omar, Sulu. The successful handover was facilitated by Capual Village Chairperson Arsher Asmawil and was made possible through sustained community engagement efforts in close coordination with the police, village, and municipal government officials in support of maintaining Omar municipality as a Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community (RFGFPCC).

The 1102nd Infantry Brigade commander, Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, commended Bual for voluntarily handing over the firearm and reaffirmed the Brigade's commitment to sustaining peace and security initiatives in the province. Since January 1, this year, a total of 155 assorted firearms have been recovered by the 1102nd Brigade through the RFGFPCC campaign





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Moro National Liberation Front MNLF 101St Infantry Battalion Sulu Rido-Free Gun-Free And Peace-Centered Community

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