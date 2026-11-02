MNLF denies sheltering Senator Dela Rosa as government hunts ICC-wanted lawmaker

The Moro National Liberation Front says it is not coddling Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, calling speculation that it is protecting him unconfirmed, as police and military monitor his whereabouts.

The Moro National Liberation Front ( MNLF) has denied sheltering or protecting Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, distancing the organization from speculation that it is the powerful armed group allegedly providing refuge to the lawmaker in Mindanao.

The statement was issued early this week amid intensified government efforts to locate and arrest Dela Rosa. His whereabouts have remained unknown since he left the Senate premises before dawn on May 14, following the disclosure of an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court. The MNLF declared in its statement: The MNLF is not coddling Senator Bato. It said there was no established formal relationship between Dela Rosa and the organization.

Also read MNLF Denies Sheltering Senator Dela Rosa, Calls Protection Claims Speculation

Dela Rosa Past Engagement With MNLF Explained

The group explained that speculation about its involvement arose from reports that the senator was hiding with a powerful armed group in Mindanao. It said Dela Rosa had previously discussed the organization in the context of armed conflict and peacebuilding. It cited his experience as a student in Marawi, where he witnessed fighting between government forces and MNLF members. It also pointed to his support for programs benefiting former combatants and their children.

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The MNLF noted Dela Rosa advocated for faster integration of qualified MNLF and Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) members into the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). He has also advocated faster integration of qualified MILF and MNLF members into the PNP and AFP, indicating policy-level engagement rather than a personal or organizational tie, the statement read. Dela Rosa's engagements with MNLF-related affairs are documented in Senate records.

In a March 10, 2020 press release, the Senate reported that he urged the government to expedite the integration of qualified MNLF and MILF members into the police and military. He made the call during a Senate Committee on Local Government hearing on the implementation of the Bangsamoro Organic Law. He discussed the qualifications of former combatants with then-Peace Process Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. Dela Rosa cited his observations of MNLF and MILF members during his tenure as PNP chief.

Dela Rosa Senate Budget Briefing MNLF Concerns

His involvement in discussions concerning MNLF affairs continued in September 2024, when he raised concerns during a Senate budget briefing. He flagged groups allegedly misrepresenting themselves as MNLF members to obtain government assistance intended for former combatants, according to a report by The Mindanao Sentinel. The MNLF stressed that these engagements did not establish membership, an operational alliance, or an arrangement to protect the senator.

It also acknowledged personal and political connections involving Dela Rosa and personalities associated with the group. The statement said MNLF founder Nur Misuari is known as a friend of Dela Rosa's political patron, former President Rodrigo Duterte. It added that commentators also say Misuari and Dela Rosa personally know each other.

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Nevertheless, it maintained that these connections should not be interpreted as evidence that the senator is affiliated with the organization. The claim that the MNLF may be protecting him is speculation, not a confirmed fact, it added. The group also pointed to the fragmented nature of the MNLF. It said it remained uncertain whether the Misuari faction would or could prevent authorities from arresting Dela Rosa.

Police Monitoring Dela Rosa Davao Region Movements

In the Davao Region, the Police Regional Office-Davao earlier said it had not monitored any movement indicating that Dela Rosa was in the region. This was reported despite speculation about his possible whereabouts. PRO-Davao spokesperson Police Major Catherine Dela Rey said authorities were monitoring developments. She said they had yet to receive information confirming the senator's presence in the region.

Meanwhile, 10th Infantry Division spokesperson Major Ruben Gadut said the military had not received any standing directive, order or request to participate in an operation specifically concerning Dela Rosa. The MNLF reiterated that Dela Rosa's public references to the group stemmed mainly from his experiences during the Marawi conflict and his support for peace-building programs for former combatants and their children. The organization said these reflected policy-level engagement rather than personal or organizational ties.

It stressed that the connections did not make Dela Rosa an MNLF member, an operational ally, or someone currently under its protection.