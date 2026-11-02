MNLF Denies Sheltering Senator Dela Rosa, Calls Protection Claims Speculation

The Moro National Liberation Front says it has no relationship with Senator Ronald dela Rosa and that claims it is protecting him are speculative. It cites his policy-level engagement on peace and integration, not organizational ties.

The Moro National Liberation Front ( MNLF) has denied sheltering Senator Ronald dela Rosa, dismissing as speculation claims that the fugitive lawmaker may have sought refuge with an armed group in Mindanao.

MNLF Denies Sheltering Senator Dela Rosa

In a statement posted by the office of MNLF Chairman Muslimin Sema on Facebook on Sunday, the organization said it has no established formal relationship with dela Rosa. It added that its founder, Nur Misuari, is only a known friend of former president Rodrigo Duterte. The MNLF said the claim that it may be protecting dela Rosa is speculation, not a confirmed fact.

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Dela Rosa appears to have personal and political connections to figures associated with the MNLF, especially through Duterte's relationship with Nur Misuari, the group said. But there is no verified evidence that he is an MNLF member, an ally in an operational sense, or currently being protected by the group. The organization also cited reports that the MNLF is fragmented and that whether the Misuari faction would or could shield dela Rosa from arrest is uncertain.

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It noted claims that dela Rosa and Misuari may personally know each other, considering Misuari's ties with Duterte. However, it stressed these connections do not establish that dela Rosa is an MNLF member, an operational ally or someone currently under its protection. The MNLF said dela Rosa only publicly discussed the organization mainly in the context of conflict and peacebuilding.

As a student in Marawi, he experienced fighting between government forces and the MNLF, and he has supported programs benefiting former combatants and their children. It also cited the senator's advocacy for faster integration of qualified MNLF and Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) members into the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). This, the MNLF said, indicates policy-level engagement rather than a personal or organizational tie.

Authorities Seek Arrest of Fugitive Lawmaker

Interior Secretary Juanito Victor 'Jonvic' Remulla has said dela Rosa is now considered armed and dangerous. Authorities are seeking his arrest, with a group reportedly protecting the senator to secure his surrender and prevent a potentially violent confrontation. The MNLF statement comes amid an international arrest effort. Dela Rosa is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in relation to the drug war of Duterte, which supposedly killed thousands of people.

Dela Rosa was chief of the Philippine National Police at the time the war on drugs was implemented. Duterte is already detained at the ICC in The Hague, Netherlands, while awaiting his crimes against humanity trial. GMA News Online reached out to the office of dela Rosa for a comment and will update this story once it responds. The Manila Times also reported that the MNLF denied sheltering dela Rosa and called the claims speculation.