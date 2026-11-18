Mariano Marcos State University scales out improved garlic production technology to Ilocos Sur and Occidental Mindoro to boost national output.

The Mariano Marcos State University (MMSU) in Batac, Ilocos Norte, is systematically distributing advanced garlic cultivation technology to other regions in the Philippines. This strategic dissemination aims to significantly improve national production of the commodity by widening the adoption of science-based practices beyond traditional growing areas. The initiative seeks to raise productivity and strengthen the domestic garlic industry through the transfer of integrated crop management techniques to new agricultural zones.

MMSU Expands Garlic Technology to New Provinces

Mariano Marcos State University (MMSU) is actively delivering improved garlic production technology to Ilocos Sur and Occidental Mindoro. This expansion follows earlier engagements in Nueva Vizcaya, Cagayan, and Ifugao, demonstrating a consistent effort to scale out agricultural innovations. From Nov. 3 to 7, 2026, the university conducted a series of project visits in these two specific provinces to facilitate the transfer of knowledge and resources.

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Integrated Crop Management Explained

Integrated crop management combines all practices affecting garlic yield into one cohesive system. This methodology covers the use of quality planting materials, proper land preparation, and correct planting techniques. It also includes nutrient and water management, pest and disease control, as well as timely harvest and postharvest handling procedures.

Project Implementation and Stakeholder Roles

The initiative is funded by the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development (DOST-PCAARRD). Dionisio Bucao, director of the MMSU Research Directorate, leads the project titled Scaling-out Improved Garlic Production through Integrated Crop Management for Garlic in Northern and Selected Expansion Areas. The project team comprises Evangeline Galacgac, Carlo Bumagat, and Janzen Lyle Hingpit from MMSU.

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Engagement with Local Government Units

In Occidental Mindoro, the team visited Palauan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz, and San Jose, along with the Occidental Mindoro State University. In Ilocos Sur, the team engaged the Ilocos Sur Polytechnic State College. Activities included courtesy calls and dialogues with municipal agricultural offices, coordination meetings with local partners, and discussions on project objectives and stakeholder roles.

Future Impact on National Production

The initiative seeks to expand farmers' access to science-based technologies and increase garlic productivity. Local production remains limited to a few provinces and a short harvest season. Expanding production to new areas with better management is seen as a way to raise local output and give farmers an added income source through sustainable farming practices.