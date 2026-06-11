MMDA Suspends UVVRP on Philippine Independence Day

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) suspended the Expanded Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP) or number coding scheme on June 12, 2026, in observance of Philippine Independence Day. Vehicles covered by the number coding scheme were allowed to travel in Metro Manila as the suspension automatically applied during regular holidays and special non-working holidays.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority ( MMDA ) suspended the implementation of the Expanded Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program ( UVVRP ) or number coding scheme on June 12, 2026, in observance of Philippine Independence Day .

Vehicles covered by the number coding scheme were allowed to travel in Metro Manila as the suspension automatically applied during regular holidays and special non-working holidays. The MMDA advised motorists to plan their long weekend activities ahead of time to avoid possible travel delays.

The Galaxy Manila Marathon, a 42-kilometer race, was scheduled to take place at 11:30 p.m. of the same day, with a stop-and-go scheme implemented for Edsa buses operating between PITX and SM Mall of Asia during the marathon. Motorists were advised to use alternate routes and plan their trips accordingly. The MMDA also reminded drivers to observe road safety and comply with traffic rules while traveling





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Metro Manila MMDA UVVRP Number Coding Scheme Philippine Independence Day Galaxy Manila Marathon Stop-And-Go Scheme Alternate Routes Road Safety Traffic Rules

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