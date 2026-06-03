MMDA Prepares for Rainy Season with New Hotline Initiative

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has launched a new hotline initiative to strengthen coordination between communities and authorities during the rainy season.

During the Bagong Pilipinas Public briefing on Wednesday, MMDA General Manager Nicolas Torre III said the initiative aims to strengthen coordination between communities and authorities, allowing the agency's command center to quickly identify and respond to incidents on the ground.

One of the programs they are reintroducing and emphasizing among citizens, especially in barangays, is the use of their Hotline 136. Torre said the MMDA is organizing 136 Troopers, a network of volunteers who can help relay reports and concerns from communities to authorities. Reports coursed through Hotline 136 enable the MMDA to determine the specific needs of affected areas and prioritize its response accordingly.

Residents only need to call Hotline 136 so their command center can determine the specific needs of an area, and those concerns will be prioritized in their response. The initiative forms part of the agency's broader preparations for the rainy season, which include coordination with local government units and barangays, as well as traffic and safety measures ahead of the opening of classes. Occasional to frequent rains and thunderstorms are expected over the western parts of the country.

This may lead to the possible onset of the rainy season in the coming days, PAGASA added. Monsoon breaks or rain breaks lasting a few days or weeks may also occur, it said





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MMDA Rainy Season Hotline 136 136 Troopers PAGASA

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