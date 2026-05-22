MMDA Prepares for Rainy Season, Addresses Flooding Concerns

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is working to address flooding concerns in the wake of recent heavy rains. The agency is intensifying its efforts to improve drainage systems and prevent debris from clogging waterways.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority ( MMDA ) is intensifying its efforts to address flooding concerns in the wake of recent heavy rains. MMDA General Manager Nicolas Torre III acknowledged that despite months of preparation, the agency still needs to make adjustments to its drainage systems.

He highlighted that the first rains have revealed areas that have been flooded again, necessitating further work. The agency removes around 7,000 tons of garbage annually from waterways and another 5,000 tons from pumping stations. To prevent debris from damaging equipment, MMDA has intensified declogging operations and installed garbage traps in waterways and pumping stations. The agency is also addressing the issue of water lilies clogging waterways, especially along the Pasig River.

To tackle this, Torre announced plans to convert collected water lilies into charcoal briquettes. He also pointed out that some private concessionaires and infrastructure operators are allegedly discharging wastewater directly onto roads instead of connecting their drainage systems to proper waterways. Torre warned that the MMDA may publicly name these companies if they fail to comply with rectification measures.

The MMDA is also strengthening its monitoring efforts through CCTV cameras and the No Contact Apprehension Policy (NCAP) to catch illegal dumping violators. Under existing ordinances, violators may face fines ranging from P500 to P5,000 depending on the offense and frequency of violations





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MMDA Flooding Drainage Garbage Water Lilies Wastewater Illegal Dumping CCTV NCAP

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