The MMDA restricts EDSA rehabilitation work to 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting December 1 to reduce holiday congestion in Metro Manila.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority ( MMDA) announced on Sunday that all road reblocking and rehabilitation activities along EDSA will be strictly limited to the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. This new schedule takes effect on Tuesday, December 1 and aims to mitigate severe holiday traffic congestion across the capital region.

Evening Restriction Details and Timeline

MMDA chairperson Romando Artes confirmed that the agency has already observed heavy traffic flow in the past few days, prompting this urgent adjustment. The decision specifically prohibits daytime road diggings and construction, even for government priority projects, to directly ease the burden on commuters. Artes stated that the agency intends to curb the excessive congestion caused by ongoing construction and rehabilitation efforts on the major arterial road.

Also read Buklod Reunion: Post-EDSA Protest Music Reminds of Unfinished Revolution

Weekend Operations and Holiday Exceptions

The restricted hours for such activities will also cover weekends, addressing the expected influx of more people to Metro Manila during this period. Chairperson Artes explained that many fellow citizens travel into Manila from the provinces to do their shopping, while others remain in the city to visit malls during the holiday season. These measures are designed to accommodate the increased volume of vehicles and pedestrians during the festive period.

Mall Hours and Infrastructure Adjustments

In a related move to manage pedestrian and vehicular flow, the MMDA previously adjusted mall operating hours to 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. starting November 16. Additionally, U-turn slots approaching the EDSA Santolan Flyover and the northbound EDSA Kamuning Flyover were activated starting Friday, November 27. These changes are part of the ongoing Phase 2 of the EDSA Rehabilitation Project, which seeks to improve traffic circulation patterns around key transit points.

Advertisement

Extended Work Window for Christmas Eve

Despite the general restriction, Chairperson Artes clarified that reblocking and repairs along EDSA may be conducted around the clock from 10 p.m. of December 24 to 5 a.m. of January 2, 2027. This extended window allows construction teams to accelerate progress during the days when traffic volume is expected to drop significantly due to widespread holiday closures.

Impact on Daily Commuters and Transport

This strategic shift targets the peak congestion hours that have plagued commuters, particularly those relying on private vehicles and public transport along the EDSA corridor. By moving heavy construction activities to nighttime, the MMDA aims to provide clearer roads during the day, reducing travel time for the estimated millions of daily travelers. The authority hopes these adjustments will prevent the gridlock that has characterized recent weeks, ensuring smoother movement for both residents and visitors during the critical holiday shopping and travel window.