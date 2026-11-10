MMDA suspends number coding in Metro Manila from Nov. 16 to 18 for ASEAN Summit

The MMDA suspended the number coding scheme in Metro Manila from November 16 to 18, 2026 for the 49th ASEAN Summit, deploying 2,637 personnel and enforcing security zones around the PICC.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority on Wednesday announced the suspension of the number coding scheme in Metro Manila from November 16 to 18, 2026. The suspension is in line with the special non-working holidays declared for the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit and Related Summits.

From November 16 to 18, since Malacañang declared the dates as holidays, our number coding scheme will be suspended from Monday to Wednesday, MMDA Traffic Enforcement Group director Victor Nuñez said at a press conference. These dates were declared special non-working holidays throughout Metro Manila. The suspension means vehicles will be allowed on Metro Manila roads regardless of their plate numbers on the three days. Motorists will not face the usual odd-even restrictions during the period.

Also read ASEAN Summit Toll Lanes Prioritize Delegates in Metro Manila Nov 13-18

MMDA Personnel Deployment

Meanwhile, the MMDA said it would deploy 2,637 personnel from Nov. 13 to 19 to help manage traffic during the regional gathering. The deployment would include street sweepers, members of the Road Emergency Group and accredited towing trucks prepositioned along ASEAN and ceremonial routes. Over 23,000 personnel will secure the ASEAN Summit 2026, according to reports. The MMDA advised motorists to expect brief stop-and-go traffic as convoys carrying heads of state and other delegates pass.

Security exclusion zones around the Philippine International Convention Center have been in effect from Nov. 9 to 18. Only vehicles with ASEAN stickers or those carrying authorized personnel will be allowed to enter the restricted areas. The MMDA also advised truckers and motorists to follow designated alternative routes from Nov. 15 to 18 to avoid affected roads, particularly along Roxas Boulevard. The agency urged the public to plan their trips ahead and cooperate with traffic authorities.

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The number coding suspension covers the entire Metro Manila area for the three-day period. The MMDA said the move aims to ease traffic flow and ensure the smooth movement of delegates during the summit. Authorities reminded motorists that the suspension applies only to the number coding scheme and not to other traffic rules and regulations. Law enforcers will remain on the ground to manage traffic and enforce security measures.

ASEAN Summit Traffic Advisories

The 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits will bring together heads of state and other delegates from member countries. The event is expected to cause traffic disruptions in parts of Metro Manila, particularly near the summit venues. The MMDA encouraged the public to use alternative routes and to allow extra travel time during the summit period. The agency also advised motorists to monitor official announcements for updates on road closures and traffic advisories.

With the number coding scheme suspended, vehicles with any plate number can travel on Metro Manila roads from Monday to Wednesday. The MMDA said the suspension is a temporary measure to accommodate the expected increase in traffic volume during the summit. Motorists are advised to follow the instructions of traffic enforcers and to observe road safety at all times. The MMDA said it will continue to provide updates on traffic conditions and security measures throughout the event.