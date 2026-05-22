MMDA General Manager Torre Talks About Warrants and Involuntary Arrests

Torre, speaking during a Kapihan sa Manila Hotel forum, discussed the importance of implementing warrants and the role of institutional processes and laws in enforcing them. Torre emphasized that the job of police officers is not to judge cases but to implement processes and that it is an individual officer's responsibility to decide whether to execute a warrant. He also mentioned that MMDA is ready to cooperate with investigating authorities regarding CCTV footage related to Senator Dela Rosa's alleged escape from the Senate.

Torre, now Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) General Manager, said implementing warrants is an institutional duty of police officers and should not be treated as a personal matter.

He joked that the MMDA could only help arrest Dela Rosa if the senator was hiding in areas under MMDA jurisdiction. MMDA is ready to cooperate with investigating authorities regarding reports that the Department of Justice requested CCTV footage related to Dela Rosa's alleged escape from the Senate.

Torre emphasized that the job of police is not to judge cases but to implement processes, adding that it is up to the individual officer to decide whether to implement a warrant or not. He emphasized that it is not about a person but about a process, system, law, and job that the police officer is responsible for. Torre was speaking during a Kapihan sa Manila Hotel forum.

The Senate building was on lockdown on May 13, as Dela Rosa was under the protective custody of the upper chamber





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Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) General Manager Torre Imposing Warrants Involuntary Arrests Institutional Processes CCTV Footage

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