MMDA and Mall Operators Set Holiday Hours for Nov 16 to Dec 25 2026

MMDA and mall operators agree on new operating hours from 11am to 11pm for the 2026 holiday season to manage traffic. Delivery restrictions and sale rules are also outlined for the Metro Manila area.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority ( MMDA) has reached a formal agreement with various shopping mall operators in Metro Manila to implement specific operating hours for the upcoming holiday season. This directive will take effect starting on November 16 and will remain in force until December 25, 2026, aiming to balance consumer access with urban mobility needs.

Under the newly agreed-upon schedule, shopping malls are authorized to open their doors at 11:00 in the morning and must close by 11:00 at night. This uniform timeframe applies to the vast majority of retail centers within the metropolitan area, creating a standardized operational window for the festive period.

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Delivery Operation Restrictions

Alongside the adjusted opening hours, mall operators are strictly mandated to limit their delivery operations to the late-night and early-morning window. Specifically, these logistics activities are confined to the hours between 11:00 at night and 5:00 in the morning.

There is a critical exemption to this delivery ban for essential goods. The restriction does not apply to the delivery of perishable products, which explicitly includes food items and ice. This allowance ensures that supply chains for fresh groceries and cooling supplies remain uninterrupted despite the general halt on commercial deliveries during peak daytime hours.

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Weekend Sale Regulations

The agreement also introduces specific rules regarding promotional events and sales campaigns within the shopping centers. Malls are permitted to conduct mall-wide sales exclusively on weekends. This restriction is designed to prevent the overwhelming influx of shoppers and associated traffic congestion during weekdays.

However, individual stores located inside the malls retain the flexibility to host weekday sales. The key condition for these smaller-scale promotions is that they must not be publicly advertised. Operators cannot promote these weekday deals through external advertisements, banners, or tarpaulins, ensuring that the sales remain private to existing patrons rather than drawing new crowds.

Exempt Entities and Cinema Hours

Certain establishments within the mall complex are not bound by the new operating hour restrictions. Restaurants, supermarkets, and offices for government services located inside the malls are allowed to maintain their regular operating hours. These entities can continue their standard routines without adhering to the 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. limit.

Cinemas within these shopping centers are granted special permission to open earlier than the standard mall hours on December 25. This exception is intended to accommodate the expected surge in moviegoers celebrating Christmas Day, ensuring that entertainment venues can manage the high volume of visitors efficiently.

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Traffic Management Objectives

The MMDA has stated that this collaborative measure is an integral component of its broader traffic management plan. The primary objective is to improve the flow of traffic across major thoroughfares and to prevent severe gridlock in areas surrounding the shopping malls.

With the December holiday season anticipating a massive influx of shoppers and motorists, the unified approach by the MMDA and mall operators seeks to mitigate the strain on infrastructure. By staggering operations and limiting late-day commercial activities, the authority aims to maintain smoother traffic conditions throughout the busiest weeks of the year.