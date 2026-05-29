Mitsubishi Unveils 13-Vehicle Offensive, Philippines as Priority Market

Mitsubishi Motors has announced a 13-vehicle product offensive over the next six years, with the Philippines designated as a priority market. The plan includes local assembly of hybrid models, the upcoming all-new Pajero and Xpander, and expansion of sales finance offerings. The Philippines was Mitsubishi's third-largest global market as of August 2025.

You have probably seen the news about the all-new Pajero and its upcoming release date. However, that is only one part of a 13-vehicle offensive that Mitsubishi will be executing over the next six years.

The Philippines is expected to play a big part in that plan as the Japanese carmaker has labeled our market as one of its priority countries. With that, Mitsubishi's operations are expected to grow exponentially with more aggressive sales, local manufacturing, and continued partnerships. In April, Mitsubishi Motors Philippines announced its intention to assemble a hybrid model at its Santa Rosa plant in Laguna. Interestingly, the head offices in Japan discussed the local assembly of hybrid models.

We will not speculate too much on this, but it does not sound like a simple typo. This move signals Mitsubishi's commitment to electrification in the region and could pave the way for more hybrid and possibly electric vehicles in the future. The Philippines is seen as a key manufacturing hub for Mitsubishi, given its existing plant and skilled workforce.

The Santa Rosa plant currently produces several models, and adding hybrid assembly would require new equipment and training, indicating a substantial investment. This aligns with the government's push for electric vehicles and could qualify for incentives under the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act. At the time of writing, the only other confirmed nameplate in this product offensive is a new Mitsubishi Xpander set for the Southeast Asian market.

There are no details about its pending release, but we should see it sometime before 2031. The current-generation Xpander has been around since 2017, so a full model change is imminent.

That said, while it is an aging model, it was still the top-selling vehicle in the Philippines last year, beating rivals like the Toyota Innova and Honda BR-V. The Xpander's success in the country highlights the strong demand for MPVs, and the next generation is expected to raise the bar with improved design, technology, and possibly a hybrid powertrain. Mitsubishi will also target selling more premium vehicles in the country through broader sales finance offerings.

This suggests that Mitsubishi Motors Finance Philippines will also be expanding to accommodate more buyers. As of August 2025, the Philippines stood out as Mitsubishi's third-largest global market, after Thailand and Indonesia. The country and the carmaker have a storied history, with models like the Lancer, Montero Sport, and Strada gaining strong followings. It looks like another big chapter is on the horizon.

While the upcoming Xpander and Pajero have likely secured local releases, that still leaves 11 more nameplates that could push the needle for the brand's Philippine-based and international operations. Among these, we might see a new Montero Sport, a Strada pickup update, and possibly a small SUV to compete with the Toyota Raize and Honda WR-V. We have listed the expected vehicles. Let us know what you think they will shape up to be.

Take note that Mitsubishi has an ongoing partnership with Nissan, which previously spawned the Livina and the Versa Van. That collaboration is likely to continue with these new vehicles. Given the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi alliance, future models could share platforms and technologies, leading to cost efficiencies and faster development. Potential vehicles include a new Montero Sport, a pickup truck, and possibly a compact SUV to compete in the growing crossover segment.

Additionally, Mitsubishi might introduce all-electric models to align with global trends, such as an electric version of the Xpander or a dedicated EV based on the Nissan Leaf architecture. The next six years will be crucial for Mitsubishi as it reinvents its lineup and strengthens its position in Asia. With the Philippines as a priority market, local consumers can expect a barrage of new offerings, from hybrid MPVs to off-road SUVs.

The partnership with Nissan also opens doors for advanced driver-assistance systems and connected car technologies, such as ProPILOT and NissanConnect. Mitsubishi's existing dealer network will expand to handle increased sales, and after-sales services will improve. Overall, the future looks bright for Mitsubishi in the Philippines, and the 13-vehicle offensive promises to deliver excitement and innovation across multiple segments. Stay tuned for more updates as Mitsubishi reveals each model over the coming years





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