Mitsubishi Lancer A170: A Classic Car from the Philippines' Troubled Times

The Mitsubishi Lancer A170 was a popular car in the Philippines during a time of economic crisis and political instability. It was produced by Canlubang Automotive Resources/CARCO (Mitsubishi) and featured a boxy design with a wedge-shaped silhouette and sharp lines.

It's safe to say that 1982 was not a very good time for the Philippines. A major economic crisis was just around the corner, which itself was triggered by political instability, bringing the country to the brink of bankruptcy.

It was not a very good time for the car industry either as interest rates were skyrocketing, and the Progressive Car Manufacturing Program (PCMP) was still in place, which basically restricted choices of cars available in the country. Only five brands chose to participate in this government program; this 'Magic Five' was made up of Canlubang Automotive Resources/CARCO (Mitsubishi), Delta Motor Corporation (Toyota), Ford Philippines, General Motor Philippines (GM/Isuzu), and Pilipinas Nissan.

If a brand was not part of the PCMP, it could not legally sell mass-market cars in the Philippines—very different from today's market where approximately 70 brands are free to compete for a space in Filipino homes. From the 'Magic Five' manufacturers of the era, Mitsubishi would lead the way with the second-generation A170 Lancer, or what is better known as the 'box-type'.

Produced at the Yulos' CARCO assembly plant in Cainta from 1979 to 1987, the A170 Lancer was available locally in either SL or GSR trim and came with a 1,400cc 4G12 'Orion' engine in the SL, while a 1,600cc 4G32 'Saturn' engine was fitted to the GSR model. Urban legend even has it that a small number of 1,800cc 4G62 'Sirius' engines were erroneously shipped to the Philippines.

Rather than return them to Japan, local executives decided to produce a small batch of Lancer 1800 GSRs, even fitting a few units with a three-speed automatic transmission instead of the manual gearbox that was standard across the range. The A170's boxy shape was surprisingly penned in Italy by designer Also Sessano of Carrozzeria Fissore from Savigliano, near Turin.

The classic three-box design with the wedge-shaped silhouette, sharp lines, flat surfaces, and smooth profile veered away from the curves of 1970s American cars. In an attempt to improve aerodynamics, the A170 Lancer was the first Mitsubishi model to feature plastic bumpers integrated into the body, moving away from the heavy chrome units found in the A70 Lancer and A120 Galant.

The front slant nose and rectangular headlights gave the car a solid and well-sculpted appearance, while the rear profile mirrored that of the front with a flat trunk lid and squared off tail lights that gave it the iconic 'box-type' name. The second-generation Lancer's body was enlarged by 125mm compared to the original model to be able to provide added space and comfort. Design wise, the boxy theme continues inside with angular lines dominating the dashboard.

The instrument cluster is well laid out with easily readable gauges and a lot of information available—speed, RPMs, fuel level, engine temperature, oil pressure, and voltage. Front seats can be considered comfortable even by today's standards, but do not expect much support for your sides and lower back. Rear seat room can best be described as adequate, especially if you compare this to a Toyota Corolla or Nissan Sentra of the same era.

This is no doubt a compromise of the rear-wheel drive layout. At the time of the global launch, the Mitsubishi Lancer A170 was offered with two engines: the 67hp 1,400cc 4G12 or the 85hp 1,600cc 4G32—the same engines offered by CARCO in the Philippines. These engines were equipped with the new 'MCA-Jet' or 'Mitsubishi Clean Air' system for reduced emissions, as well as Mitsubishi's 'Silent Shaft' technology that provided a smoother driving experience by reducing engine noise and vibrations.

Later versions of the Lancer were available with the 1,800cc 'Sirius' engine which had an output ranging from 100hp for the carbureted model up to 160hp for the turbocharged and intercooled model with fuel injection. During this era, many cars in the segment began switching to a front-wheel-drive layout; the Lancer A170 maintained its front-engine rear-wheel-drive layout which made it more dependable and robust, while also providing lively handling.

The front suspension consisted of MacPherson struts with coil springs, lower control arms, and an anti-roll bar; the rear setup consisted of a four-link solid-axle system with coil springs, with a panhard rod to keep the axle in place. Steering is done courtesy of a mechanical recirculating ball system, while brakes were power-assisted front discs paired with rear drum units





TopGearPh / 🏆 21. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mitsubishi Lancer A170 Box-Type Canlubang Automotive Resources/CARCO Yulos' CARCO Assembly Plant Also Sessano Of Carrozzeria Fissore MCA-Jet Silent Shaft Front-Engine Rear-Wheel-Drive Layout Macpherson Struts Mechanical Recirculating Ball System Power-Assisted Front Discs Rear Drum Units

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