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Missionary Sisters of Mary in Butuan Seek Return of Stolen Sacred Vessels and Desecrated Hosts

HeadtopicsCompiled from 2 sources
Missionary Sisters of Mary in Butuan Seek Return of Stolen Sacred Vessels and Desecrated Hosts
Missionary Sisters Of Mary · Theft Of Sacred Items · Desecration Of Hosts
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Several sacred items, including a tabernacle, chalice, monstrance and ciborium, were stolen from the Missionary Sisters of Mary chapel in Butuan City on Nov. 12, 2026. The sisters are appealing to the public, including anyone who may have unknowingly purchased the items, to return them and are deeply saddened by the desecration of consecrated hosts.

Several sacred items were stolen from the chapel of the Missionary Sisters of Mary in Butuan City, Agusan del Norte, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026.

The congregation is asking the public for assistance to recover them. The stolen items include the tabernacle, which serves as the container of blessed communion wafer, a chalice, a monstrance, and a ciborium. They were taken from the chapel located along Kilometer 4, Baan, in Butuan City. The Missionary Sisters of Mary (MSM) posted about the theft on their Facebook account.

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Missionary sisters appeal for return of stolen scared items from chapel in Agusan del Norte

Stolen Sacred Items Not Ordinary Objects

They also expressed deep sadness and concern about the desecration of the Body of Christ, referring to the consecrated hosts. A photo on their page showed the white wafers apparently discarded on grassy ground. The nuns underscored that the stolen items were not ordinary objects. They said the items are not simply pieces of metal that can be sold or weighed.

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They hold profound religious and spiritual significance to the chapel and to the Catholic faith. The MSM humbly asked for everyone's help. They sincerely appealed to anyone who may have purchased these items, even without knowing their origin, to kindly return them. They also said they are not seeking blame or to accuse anyone.

Their only hope is to recover these sacred items and bring them back to their rightful place. The congregation said any information that may lead to the recovery of the items is appreciated. They can be reached through their Facebook page, Missionary Sisters of Mary (MSM), or by email at fiat_mar58@yahoo.com. CBCP News also said the congregation may be contacted through its Facebook page or by email.

MSM Urges Return Of Stolen Relics

The MSM urged anyone with information or who knows someone who may have seen, found, or purchased these items to reach out. They said even the smallest piece of information could make a significant difference. They sincerely appealed for honesty, compassion, and respect for what is sacred. They ended by saying, May God touch the hearts of those who can help us recover these sacred items.

SourcesCompiled from 2 sources

This story was compiled and edited by the HeadTopics newsroom and HT AI from the reports above.

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Missionary Sisters Of Mary Theft Of Sacred Items Desecration Of Hosts Catholic Church Philippines Religious Vandalism Butuan City Theft Sacred Vessels Stolen Consecrated Hosts Desecrated Appeal For Return
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