Bea Millan-Windorski presents Diwa ng Kordilyera at the 75th Miss Universe National Costume Show, blending Indigenous culture with water security advocacy.

Bea Millan-Windorski, crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2026, presented a culturally significant national costume at the 75th Miss Universe National Costume Show held in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The presentation highlighted the indigenous traditions of the Cordillera region, specifically focusing on the cultural heritage of Kalinga and Mountain Province.

Diwa ng Kordilyera Design Details

The ensemble, titled Diwa ng Kordilyera or Essence of Cordillera, was meticulously designed by Anthony Ramirez and styled by Perry Tabora. The outfit featured a striking red base adorned with Kalinga-inspired tattoo patterns that reflected traditional aesthetic values.

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Intricate beadwork and textile elements were incorporated to mirror the traditional weaving practices native to Mountain Province. These design choices served to visually connect the modern pageant stage with the deep-rooted artisanal skills of the region.

The centerpiece of the costume was a headdress featuring stacked earthen clay pots. This design element was directly inspired by the Banga Salidsid, a traditional Kalinga dance that celebrates the strength, balance, and grace of women in the community.

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Environmental Advocacy and Water Security

Beyond celebrating cultural heritage, the costume carried a strong environmental message regarding water resource protection. Bea Millan-Windorski emphasized the importance of ensuring access to clean and reliable water, particularly for remote communities across the Philippine archipelago.

The Miss Universe Philippines organization stated that the design aimed to draw attention to challenges posed by changing climate conditions and the growing threat to water security. They described the ensemble as a contemporary interpretation of the region's diverse Indigenous heritage.

Millan-Windorski noted on her Instagram post that the project was a celebration of the mountains of Northern Luzon. She explained that the costume was intended to raise awareness about the critical need for water access for every community in the country.

Behind-the-Scenes and Official Statements

Behind-the-scenes footage of the costume was shared during an outdoor shoot at Masungi Georeserve. This location was likely chosen to underscore the connection between the natural environment and the cultural narrative being presented to the international audience.

The organization highlighted the Banga Salidsid dance as a tribute to the strength and resilience of Kalinga women. They also pointed out the vital role these women play in sustaining their communities and the broader importance of water security.

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Miss Universe Philippines expressed pride in Millan-Windorski for bringing the country's cultural heritage and advocacy to the international stage. They described the national costume as a source of national pride that carries a story worth sharing with the world.

Coronation Night Broadcast Information

The 75th Miss Universe Grand Coronation Night is scheduled to air live from San Juan, Puerto Rico. The event will take place at 8 a.m. Philippine time on Nov. 25, allowing local audiences to tune in for the grand finale.

In the Philippines, the competition will be broadcast on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Metro Channel, and ABS-CBN on ALLTV2. These terrestrial and cable channels will provide comprehensive coverage of the global pageant events.

Viewers can also watch the livestream for free on iWant and PlayTime Entertainment's Facebook page. This digital accessibility ensures that a wider audience can engage with the proceedings without geographical barriers.

Highlights from the event will be available on the ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel for later viewing. This allows those who miss the live broadcast to catch up on the key moments and presentations, including the national costume showcase.