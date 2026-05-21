Miss Philippines Triumphs in Miss Eco International 2026

The Philippines' representative, Gabbi Sibal-Acrivello, shone brightly on the international stage at the Miss Eco International 2026 pageant, emerging victorious with an emerald green gown inspired by the Licuala Palm, and dedicated to preserving the planet.

The Miss Philippines (Philippines' representative) was Gabbi Sibal-Acrivello, who dominated the Miss Eco International 2026 pageant with her poise and elegance, encasing herself in an emerald green evening gown designed by Philipp Tampus during the grand finale.

A well-deserved winner, Gabbi emerged as the epitome of grace and poise, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and vibrant spirit of the Philippines. In a significant and powerful symbol of her journey, Gabbi adorned the Licuala Palm-inspired gown, symbolizing the harmony between femininity and the natural world, encapsulating the country's biodiversity and tropical spirit. She went on to declare her mission to celebrate beauty that preserves, empowers, and grows in harmony with our planet





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Empowerment Culture Environment Miss Contest Empowerment Culture Environment Licuala Palm

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