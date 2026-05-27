Miss Grand International All Stars: A Celebration of Women's Empowerment

The Miss Grand International All Stars pageant is a platform for talented women from around the world to compete and showcase their beauty, elegance, and confidence. The competition was fierce, with each candidate showcasing their unique style and charisma on stage. The judges were impressed by the candidates' performances, and the scores reflected their individual strengths and weaknesses.

The eight judges scored each candidate live as they showed their grace and elegance on stage, and the individual scores and average were flashed on screen in real-time.

Among the five candidates, Gazini Ganados had the highest average score of 9.39, with her highest score at 9.9 and her lowest at 9. She played with colors in a form-fitting emerald green gown and bright pink shawl. Imelda Schweighart followed with an average score of 8.65, with her highest score at 10 and her lowest at 7.5. She kept it simple and sexy in a black gown with sheer outlines.

Fuschia Anne Ravena was next with an average score of 8.26, with her highest score at 9.9 and her lowest at 6. She wore an off-shoulder beige gown with a plunging neckline and hanging beads.

Meanwhile, Keylyn Trajano had an average score of 7.61, with her highest score at 9 and her lowest at 4. She chose a sexy blue gown with transparent stripes and a revealing bottom.

Finally, Alexia Nuñez had an average score of 6.91, with her highest score at 8.2 and her lowest at 5. She donned a sparkly gold sequined gown with a sheer cape. The Miss Grand International All Stars pageant is open to all women and trans women aged 20 to 40 who have previously competed in any international pageant.

The event aims to bring together talented women from around the world to compete in a platform that celebrates beauty, elegance, and confidence. The competition was fierce, with each candidate showcasing their unique style and charisma on stage. The judges were impressed by the candidates' performances, and the scores reflected their individual strengths and weaknesses. The Miss Grand International All Stars pageant is a celebration of women's empowerment and a platform for them to shine on an international stage





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Miss Grand International All Stars Women's Empowerment Beauty Pageant Elegance Confidence

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