Miss Cosmo and Smile Train Partner for Cleft Care Awareness Event

The event celebrated compassion in action by bringing together beauty queens, healthcare advocates, patients, and families to highlight the importance of cleft awareness, early intervention, and access to quality treatment for children born with cleft lip and palate conditions.

Smile Train , the worlds largest cleft-focused organization, partnered with Miss Cosmo for a special visit at St. Vincent General Hospital in Marikina, bringing together international beauty queens, healthcare advocates, patients, and families for a meaningful day dedicated to cleft care awareness , hope, and community empowerment.

The visit featured Miss Cosmo 2025 Yolina Lindquist, Miss Cosmo 2025 Runner-up Chelsea Fernandez, Miss Cosmo 2024 Runner-up Mook Karnruethai Tassabut, and the newly crowned Mister and Miss Cosmo Philippines 2026 Enzo Bonoan and Ysabella Roxas Ysmael as they spent time with Smile Train patients, families, and local medical partners





MlaStandard / 🏆 20. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Philanthropy Miss Cosmo Smile Train Cleft Care Awareness St. Vincent General Hospital Partner Patients Families Medical Partners Confidence Healthcare Access

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