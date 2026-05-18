Misleading Video Claims World Bank Officials Participated in Sara Duterte's Impeachment Case, Despite No Proof

The video in question claims that a Big good news was the World Bank's testimony, implying that its officials took part in Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment case. However, the video fails to provide proof of this claim and only mentions a brief passage on the World Bank's prediction for the Philippines. The video, uploaded by a news outlet Pinas News Insider, with over 1.21 million subscribers. The alarming aspect is the fast spread and engagement the video has received, highlighting the need for fact verification in information dissemination.

The misleading YouTube video briefly claims that World Bank officials allegedly participated in Vice President Sara Duterte 's impeachment case, without providing any proof. This video, posted by Pinas News Insider, is being circulated with 44,000 views, 2,700 likes, and 382 comments as of now.

The video's thumbnail shows photos of both Duterte and World Bank officials holding documents, and the title includes mention of testimony, lies, and evidence, but it fails to provide evidence linking World Bank officials to the impeachment case





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World Bank Sara Duterte Impeachment Evidence Corruptions

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