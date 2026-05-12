Misinformation Surrounds Supreme Court Order on Trillanes' Jailing: Fact-checkers Debunk False Claims

Investigation exposes a baseless online rumor targeting Senator Trillanes, falsely linking him to a fabricated Supreme Court order. The claims have been widely debunked amid broader political developments and ongoing impeachment proceedings.

A series of misleading YouTube videos have been circulating, falsely claiming that Senator Antonio Trillanes is set to be jailed following a Supreme Court order.

These videos, posted by the channel PINAS BALITA TV, which boasts 170,000 subscribers, have amassed a combined total of 37,000 views, 958 likes, and 98 comments. The baseless allegations include statements such as "Trillanes, you’re going to jail too—that’s what I’m sure of. PBBM and Romualdez are tearing each other apart.

" The claim is further amplified by another video asserting that Trillanes can no longer evade accountability after the Supreme Court allegedly released an order against him. Fact-checking reveals there is no such order from the Supreme Court. Trillanes’ legal battles stem from his amnesty status, which was revoked by the administration in 2018 in an attempt to revive rebellion charges previously dismissed in 2011.

The Supreme Court, however, upheld the validity of Trillanes’ amnesty, declaring its unilateral revocation unconstitutional and nullifying the 2018 warrant. Separately, during a recent impeachment hearing on April 22, 2026, Trillanes presented records from the Anti-Money Laundering Council, revisiting allegations of unexplained wealth and suspicious financial transactions involving the Duterte family. These transactions, said to have occurred between 2006 and 2025, reportedly did not align with their statements of assets, liabilities, and net worth.

The revelation was part of broader impeachment proceedings, where Vice President Sara Duterte was impeached for the second time on May 11, with 257 votes in favor, 25 against, and 9 abstentions, making her the first Philippine official to face such a fate twice. The spread of these misleading claims underscores the ongoing challenge of disinformation, prompting fact-checking organizations like Rappler to urge the public to report suspicious content.

Those with information on suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, or articles are encouraged to contact factcheck@rappler.com to aid in the fight against disinformation





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Trillanes Supreme Court Misleading Videos Impeachment Hearing Disinformation

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