Mirra Andreeva Wins WTA Finals Defeating Elina Svitolina in Indian Wells

Nineteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva claims the WTA Finals title with a straight-sets victory over Elina Svitolina, earning $3.37 million and a Mercedes-Benz.

Nineteen-year-old Russian tennis star Mirra Andreeva secured the WTA Finals singles title on Sunday, November 15, 2026, by defeating Ukraine's Elina Svitolina with a decisive 7-5, 6-3 victory. The championship match took place at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, marking the conclusion of the season-ending championships. Andreeva completed an unbeaten run in her singles debut at this prestigious event, winning all five of her matches without dropping a single set throughout the tournament.

Championship Victory Details And Prize Details

Andreeva celebrated her triumph by throwing her racket into the air and jumping for joy after Svitolina hit an overhead into the net on match point. She immediately embraced her coach, Conchita Martinez, before accepting the Billie Jean King Trophy. The winner receives the maximum prize money of $3.37 million for the tournament. Additionally, Andreeva won a custom Mercedes-Benz SL 55 painted in the WTA's signature purple color, although she noted that she does not yet possess a driver's license.

Also read Andreeva to Face Svitolina in WTA Finals Championship Match

Historical Context Of WTA Finals Win

The current WTA Chairman, Billie Jean King, watched the final from the stands during the sunny day in the California desert. Andreeva arrives at this elite level as the French Open champion, bringing significant prestige to the season-ending event. The WTA Finals gathers the top eight players of the season, making Andreeva's flawless performance even more remarkable. Her victory establishes her as a dominant force in professional women's tennis at just nineteen years old.

Advertisement

Tactical Breakdown Of The Final Match

Andreeva entered the final as the favorite against Svitolina, who had previously been defeated by Andreeva 6-4, 6-0 during the round-robin stage on Monday. The first set was tightly contested, featuring long rallies where both players attempted to control points by pushing their opponent from side to side. Andreeva served for the set at 5-4 but struggled momentarily, hitting two double faults and a backhand long to allow Svitolina back into the game. Despite this setback, Andreeva remained composed, breaking Svitolina in the next game to serve out the 55-minute set.

Second Set Intensity And Final Moments

High intensity continued in the second set, highlighted by a grueling ten-minute seventh game that marked the longest of the entire tournament. This specific game featured six deuces before Svitolina won when Andreeva sent a backhand wide, cutting the deficit to 4-3. Frustration began to mount for Svitolina during the subsequent changeover as she gestured toward her team. Seizing the moment, Andreeva rolled on to break Svitolina for the sixth time, sealing the win and completing her perfect tournament run.