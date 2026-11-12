Andreeva routs Sabalenka 6-4, 6-0 to reach WTA Finals semifinals; Svitolina wins

Mirra Andreeva won the final 11 games to beat Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-0 and reach the WTA Finals semifinals. Elina Svitolina rallied past Karolina Muchova 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 to stay alive.

Mirra Andreeva stormed into the semifinals of the WTA Finals on Wednesday, defeating Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-0 in Indian Wells, California. The 19-year-old Russian won the final 11 games to seal the round-robin victory in just 62 minutes.

Sabalenka, the No. 2 seed, appeared in control after breaking for a 4-1 lead in the opening set. But Andreeva seized command from there, winning 20 of the next 23 points to take the set, then blanking Sabalenka in the second. Andreeva won 45 of the final 55 points overall, producing 16 winners against only six unforced errors. She improved to 2-0 in Group 2 and secured first place with one round-robin match remaining.

Also read Noskova Beats Gauff 6-3 6-3 to Reach WTA Finals Semifinals in Indian Wells

Andreeva Praises Energy After Win

I'm even happier than I was after my first match, Andreeva said. I feel like I could play another two matches. I'm so full of energy. I'm so pumped up.

Advertisement

I'm so happy. The French Open champion became the youngest WTA Finals semifinalist since Caroline Wozniacki in 2009. After also beating No. 6 Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-0 in her tournament debut, Andreeva is the first player to record a 6-0 set in each of her first two matches at the event. Andreeva has dropped only eight games through her first two matches in Indian Wells, winning both in straight sets.

She has also finished each victory by taking the final six games, beating Svitolina 6-4, 6-0 before producing an even more dramatic closing run against Sabalenka. Irked that she had given up a break with a double fault, Andreeva was able to flip the switch, dealing handily with Sabalenka's big serves and pushing the Belarusian star back with her own big groundstrokes. She crucially kept momentum on her side with a break for a 3-0 lead in the second set.

Sabalenka, trailing 0-40, saved three break points, but Andreeva gave herself another with a swinging volley winner and grabbed another break when a Sabalenka forehand flew just long. The increasingly demoralized Sabalenka had no answer. After the Belarusian smacked a backhand into the net to give her opponent match point, Andreeva polished things off with a service winner.

Sabalenka Face Svitolina In Crucial Match

It was another disappointing performance for the 28-year-old Sabalenka, whose three wins this season include prestigious back-to-back victories at Indian Wells and Miami but no Grand Slams. Making her sixth straight Finals appearance, Sabalenka fell to 1-1 and can still advance if she beats Svitolina in their final round-robin match on Friday. Svitolina kept her bid on track earlier Wednesday by rallying past No. 7 Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Advertisement

Muchova controlled the opening set with her variety and ability to move forward, but Svitolina found her rhythm in the second. The Ukrainian broke twice to force a deciding set, then added two more breaks in the third while dropping only four games over the final two sets. It was important just to try to find my game, Svitolina said. I was really unhappy with the first set.

I tried to put my head down and find the small openings. In the end, I think that the third set was a better level. I was not happy with the first set, Svitolina said. I didn't play as well.

Svitolina Makes Tactical Adjustments To Win

I just made some adjustments, tactical adjustments. I think it helped me also to be more aggressive, because I was too passive in the first set. Trailing 2-1 on serve in the second, Svitolina found her range, winning five straight games to force a third set. The comeback ended Muchova's 32-0 record this season when winning the opening set.

Svitolina improved to 19-5 in three-set matches and earned her first WTA Finals victory since 2019. The Ukrainian veteran lifted the WTA Finals trophy in 2018 but hadn't been back to the elite season-ending event since 2019. Sabalenka will face Svitolina on Friday with the other Group 2 semifinal berth at stake.