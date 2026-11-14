Mirra Andreeva Reaches WTA Finals Title Match

Teenager Mirra Andreeva defeats Jessica Pegula to reach the WTA Finals final, securing year-end No. 2 ranking in a historic performance at Indian Wells.

Mirra Andreeva has secured her spot in the championship match of the WTA Finals by defeating Jessica Pegula with a score of 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday in Indian Wells, California. The 19-year-old Russian tennis player has become the first teenager to reach this stage of the season-ending event since 2004, marking a significant milestone in her rapidly ascending career. She has maintained an undefeated record in sets throughout the entire tournament, showcasing a level of dominance that has startled the professional tennis world.

Historic Dominance at WTA Finals

Andreeva has yet to drop a single set during the $10 million season-ending event, a statistic that underscores her remarkable consistency under pressure. Her efficiency was particularly evident in the round-robin stage, where she went 3-0 while surrendering only 11 games to her opponents. This minimal loss of games is the fewest recorded by any player since 2003, highlighting a level of control that is rare at this elite stage of competition. Her ability to manage points efficiently has allowed her to advance through the tournament without facing any significant setbacks.

Also read Pegula beats Noskova to advance at WTA Finals

Beating Top Ranked Players

The victory over Jessica Pegula improved Andreeva's head-to-head record against Top 10 players this year to 4-5, adding a significant win to her resume. Her impressive list of victories includes triumphs over No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 6 Elina Svitolina, and No. 3 Pegula in the Southern California desert. These wins demonstrate her capability to compete with and defeat the most established stars on the tour, proving that her success is not merely a fluke but a result of superior skill and mental fortitude. Each victory adds to her credibility as a future cornerstone of the sport.

Jessica Pegula broke Andreeva early in the second set to take a 3-1 lead, showing initial promise to continue her streak. However, Pegula dropped five of the final six games, ending her fifth consecutive appearance at the Finals. She previously lost in the final in 2023 and was a losing semifinalist last year, meaning this defeat extends a recent trend of falling short at this specific event. Pegula's loss means she will miss the opportunity to potentially move up one spot in the rankings, which was on the line if she had won the match.

Advertisement

Rankings and Historical Context

Andreeva's performance ensures she will clinch the year-end No. 2 world ranking following this victory. This achievement places her in elite company, as she becomes the first teenager to reach the championship match since Maria Sharapova did so in 2004 at the age of 17. Sharapova went on to defeat Serena Williams in three sets during that historic final. The comparison to Sharapova's breakthrough highlights the potential magnitude of Andreeva's current achievement in the professional tennis landscape.

Looking Ahead to Championship Match

Andreeva will face either Elina Svitolina or Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova in the final on Sunday. The remaining opponent will be determined by the results of the other semi-final, adding an element of anticipation to the weekend's conclusion. As the French Open champion, Andreeva brings a wealth of grand slam experience to this high-stakes encounter. Her journey to the final has been defined by precision and composure, setting the stage for a potentially historic conclusion to the WTA Finals season.