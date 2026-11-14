Mirra Andreeva Reaches WTA Finals Final, Clinches Year-End No. 2 Ranking

Mirra Andreeva defeats Jessica Pegula to reach the WTA Finals title match. The 19-year-old secures the year-end No. 2 world ranking and faces the winner of the other semifinal.

Mirra Andreeva defeated Jessica Pegula with scores of 6-3 and 6-4 to secure a spot in the title match of the WTA Finals on Saturday. The victory makes the 19-year-old Russian player the first teenager to reach the championship match since 2004. Andreeva played at the season-ending event in Indian Wells, California, where she has maintained a flawless record by not dropping a single set throughout the tournament. Her dominant performance included losing only 11 games across three round-robin matches, a statistical feat not seen since 2003.

Andreeva Dominates Round Robin Play

Mirra Andreeva improved her record against top-tier competition this year to 4-5, a significant achievement given the caliber of opponents she has faced. Her victories include wins over World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, World No. 6 Elina Svitolina, and World No. 3 Jessica Pegula. Playing in the Southern California desert, Andreeva demonstrated exceptional consistency and skill, outlasting Pegula in a tight second set. Despite Pegula breaking Andreeva's serve to take a 3-1 lead, the teenager dropped only one game in the final six games of the match to close out the victory.

Also read Pegula beats Noskova to advance at WTA Finals

Pegula Season Ends in Semifinal

Jessica Pegula's fifth consecutive appearance at the WTA Finals ended in the semifinals after her loss to Mirra Andreeva. Pegula had previously reached the final in 2023 and was a losing semifinalist in the previous year's event. Although she controlled the early portion of the second set, her inability to hold her serve in the closing stages proved costly. The defeat means Pegula cannot improve her year-end ranking with this tournament outcome, while Mirra Andreeva secures the year-end No. 2 world ranking with the win.

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Historical Context and Next Opponent

Andreeva's achievement echoes the historic run of Maria Sharapova, who was 17 years old when she reached the championship match of the 2004 Finals. Sharapova went on to defeat Serena Williams in three sets to claim that year's title. The comparison highlights the rarity of a teenager reaching this stage of the season-ending event in the modern era. Andreeva, who is also the French Open champion, has shown remarkable maturity on the court, handling the pressure of high-stakes matches with composure.

Final Matchup and Ranking Implications

Mirra Andreeva will face either Elina Svitolina or Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova in the final match on Sunday. The winner of this contest will determine the champion of the $10 million, season-ending event. With the semifinal victory, Andreeva has mathematically ensured she will finish the year as the No. 2 player in the world. Jessica Pegula, despite her strong performance, could have moved up one spot in the rankings had she won the match, but that opportunity is now closed.