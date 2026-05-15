Minority senators' absence from Senate questioned, debunked

The news text highlights the controversy surrounding the absence of minority senators from the Senate premises on May 13, when gunshots were fired. The social media posts alleged that the senators had prior knowledge of the incident and left the Senate to avoid it. However, the minority senators denied the claims and explained their reasons for leaving early.

This is AI-generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article. The news text discusses the absence of members of the Senate minority bloc, particularly senators Risa Hontiveros, Bam Aquino, Tito Sotto, and Ping Lacson, from the Senate premises on May 13, when gunshots were fired.

The social media posts questioned their absence and alleged prior knowledge of the incident. The minority senators debunked the claims and explained their reasons for leaving the Senate complex early





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Senate Minority Senators Gunshots Social Media Claims Debunking Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano Senator Erwin Tulfo Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa Palace Press Officer Claire Castro International Criminal Court National Bureau Of Investigation

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