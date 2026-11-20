Anthony Edwards had successful arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. The Minnesota Timberwolves guard faces an uncertain return timeline following the procedure in late October 2026.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards successfully underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on October 29. The star player confirmed the procedure was necessary to address chronic pain and ensure long-term athletic viability. This development comes after a season where Edwards battled persistent inflammation in the joint while leading his team on the court.

Surgical Procedure and Prognosis Details

Edwards stated that he is optimistic about his recovery but emphasized that no specific timetable exists for his return to the NBA court. The team initially projected a minimum eight-week absence for the four-time All-Star to heal from the procedure. However, the guard noted that he is only at the beginning of his rehabilitation phase and cannot predict when he will be eligible to play again.

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The Minnesota native explained that the operation was a preventative measure designed to eliminate pain for the foreseeable future. He expressed confidence that the surgery would allow him to compete effectively for the next several years. Edwards admitted that while he hopes for long-term health, he acknowledges the possibility of needing further interventions in the distant future.

Performance Impact and Statistical Context

Despite his absence, Edwards has maintained a dominant scoring presence for the Timberwolves through the early part of the 2026-27 season. In the first four games, the 25-year-old averaged 33.3 points per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. He also contributed 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, demonstrating his all-around impact on the floor.

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Edwards shot 40.0 percent from three-point range during this initial stretch, highlighting his efficiency as a perimeter scorer. His high-scoring output has kept the team competitive at home, allowing him to remain positive about his situation while recovering. The guard noted that winning games makes his rehabilitation process more enjoyable as he watches from the sidelines.

Medical History and Playoff Aftermath

The need for surgery stems from cumulative wear and tear on Edwards' knees over the past two seasons. During the 2025-26 regular season and playoffs, he played through significant soreness and inflammation in his right knee. His physical toll increased further when he suffered a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise in the first round of those playoffs.

Edwards took approximately two months off during the summer following the postseason to rest his joints without surgical intervention. This previous rest period allowed some healing, but the chronic issues in his right knee ultimately required the arthroscopic procedure he completed on October 29. The operation at Target Center in Minneapolis marks the next step in his career management.

Career Trajectory and Team Outlook

As the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Edwards is in his seventh season with Minnesota. He has established himself as one of the league's premier scorers with career averages of 24.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists across 446 games. He has started 427 of those contests, underscoring his importance to the franchise.

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Edwards was named the MVP of last season's All-Star Game, further cementing his status as an elite player. The Timberwolves must now navigate the next phase of the season without their primary offensive engine. The organization and Edwards himself are focused on a complete recovery, prioritizing long-term health over a rushed return to the lineup.