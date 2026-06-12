Minnesota Man Sentenced for Murder of Democratic Lawmaker and Her Husband

Vance Boelter pleaded guilty to the murders of House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in a politically motivated attack that also targeted state Sen. John Hoffman and his family. Boelter was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences plus 40 years in federal prison.

MINNEAPOLIS - Vance Boelter , a 58-year-old Minnesota man, pleaded guilty on Thursday to the brutal murders of House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, last summer.

The chilling attacks, which also targeted state Sen. John Hoffman and his family, sent shockwaves across the nation, highlighting the escalating threats and polarization faced by elected officials. Boelter admitted to spending months identifying and stalking elected officials before carrying out the attacks, dressed as a police officer and using a police-style SUV with emergency lights. He was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences plus 40 years in federal prison, avoiding the death penalty.

The attacks began around 3:30 a.m. on June 14, 2025, when Boelter rang the doorbell of the Hortman residence, shouting 'Police, welfare check.

' Mark Hortman answered the door and was shot multiple times by Boelter, who then rushed into the home and shot Melissa Hortman as she attempted to flee upstairs. Both were killed. Boelter had already critically injured the Hoffmans earlier that night. The courtroom was filled with family members of the victims as Boelter admitted to his actions, including pressing a pistol to Melissa Hortman's head and firing.

U.S. Attorney Daniel N. Rosen stated that political violence is a growing concern in America, and those who commit such crimes will face the harshest penalties. The Hortman family's golden retriever was also gravely injured and had to be euthanized. Boelter faces additional state charges, including two counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office confirmed that the federal plea agreement does not affect the state's case.

Boelter also attempted to target two other lawmakers that night, but was unsuccessful. He was captured near his home in rural Green Isle the following day, after sending a message to his family stating, 'Dad went to war last night. ' The motivations behind the attacks remain largely unexplained





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Vance Boelter Melissa Hortman Mark Hortman John Hoffman Political Violence Death Penalty Stalking Elected Officials

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