The Department of Labor and Employment announced daily wage increases of up to P40 for minimum wage earners in the Ilocos Region and Cagayan Valley, benefiting 313,916 private sector workers and domestic workers.

Minimum wage earners in the Ilocos Region and Cagayan Valley will receive daily pay increases of up to P40 starting December, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) announced on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

The wage hikes will take effect on Dec. 14 in the Ilocos Region and Dec. 16 in Cagayan Valley, according to the DOLE. The National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) affirmed four regional wage orders. Upon full implementation, private sector workers will receive additional monthly earnings ranging from P780 to P1,040, while kasambahays will receive monthly increases of P450 in the Ilocos Region and P500 in Cagayan Valley.

Also read DOLE: P800 to P1,040 minimum wage increase set in Ilocos Region, Cagayan

Tolentino Aims To Help Filipino Workers Cope

The adjustments will benefit 313,916 workers in the private sector and domestic workers. About 602,639 full-time wage and salary workers may also benefit from the correction of wage distortions in affected establishments. Every peso added to a worker's wage matters, said Labor Secretary and NWPC Chairperson Francis N. Tolentino. Our objective is to help Filipino workers and their families cope with the rising cost of living while ensuring that businesses remain viable and capable of providing employment, he added.

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In the Ilocos Region, Wage Order I-25 grants P35 to P40 in daily wage increases to about 130,612 minimum wage earners. Workers in non-agricultural establishments employing 10 or more employees will receive a P40 increase, raising their daily minimum wage from P505 to P545. Agricultural workers and employees of non-agricultural establishments with fewer than 10 employees will receive a P35 increase in two tranches, bringing their daily minimum wage from P480 to P515 upon full implementation.

Wage Order DW-07 increases the minimum wage of about 84,419 domestic workers in Ilocos to P7,150 from P6,700. The two wage orders for Ilocos are targeted for publication on Nov. 28 and are expected to take effect on Dec. 14, 2026. In Cagayan Valley, Wage Order RTWPB II-25 grants about 46,618 minimum wage earners a P30 to P40 daily wage increase in two tranches.

Cagayan Valley Wage Hikes Take Effect December Sixteen

Workers in Tuguegarao, Cauayan, Ilagan, and Santiago will receive an increase from P500 to P540 upon full implementation. Workers in other municipalities of the region will receive an increase from P500 to P530. Wage Order DW-08 increases the minimum wage of about 52,267 domestic workers in Cagayan Valley to P7,000 from P6,500. The two wage orders for Cagayan Valley are targeted for publication on Nov. 30 and are expected to take effect on Dec. 16, 2026, the Labor Department said.

The NWPC affirmed the orders in accordance with the Wage Rationalization Act and the Domestic Workers Act. The commission took into account workers' purchasing power, labor productivity, prevailing economic conditions, and employers' capacity to absorb additional labor costs. The DOLE said the wage orders aim to balance worker support with business viability.