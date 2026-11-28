Lt. Col. Maria Theresa Macatangay and Sr. Briggette Parba lead a Minglanilla MPS symposium on student safety, covering bullying, cyber threats, and emergency protocols for IHMA staff.

The Minglanilla Municipal Police Station (MPS) partnered with Immaculate Heart of Mary Academy ( IHMA) to conduct a comprehensive symposium on emergency preparedness and student safety. The event was led by Acting Chief of Police Lt. Col. Maria Theresa T. Macatangay and hosted at the PNP academy located in Poblacion Ward 4, Minglanilla. The initiative brought together IHMA employees and school personnel to address critical issues affecting the educational community.

Symposium Core Topics and Safety Mechanisms

The symposium focused on proper response procedures and preventive measures designed to protect students from various threats. Key discussion topics included bullying, cyberbullying, and the improper use of social media by children. The session also covered online threats, child abuse, and violations of the Safe Spaces Act, emphasizing the need for immediate reporting and early intervention to prevent harm to learners.

Also read Police Shootout in Liloan Cebus Jonas Gun-for-Hire Group Leader Wounded in Drug-Linked Encontre

Participants were instructed on the importance of responsible social media use and the necessity of parental guidance. The training highlighted that timely reporting of incidents is crucial for maintaining a secure environment. These protocols were designed to ensure that staff and teachers are equipped with the knowledge to handle sensitive situations effectively.

Leadership Commitments to Student Well-being

IHMA Principal Sr. Briggette G. Parba presented a certificate of appreciation to Lt. Col. Macatangay for the collaboration. Parba stated that the symposium reinforced the school's responsibility to provide a learning environment that protects students, teachers, and other personnel. She emphasized that education encompasses not just academic excellence but also the protection and nurturing of every member of the school community.

Advertisement

Sr. Briggette G. Parba outlined the school's ongoing commitment to strengthening emergency preparedness through regular fire and earthquake drills. She noted that proper evacuation procedures, security monitoring, and clear communication protocols are essential components of the school's safety strategy. Parba stressed the importance of maintaining close coordination with external agencies to ensure comprehensive coverage.

Partnerships with Police and Emergency Agencies

The administration emphasized the vital role of coordination with the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and other emergency response agencies. This multi-agency approach ensures that the school is prepared for a wide range of potential crises. The partnership aims to integrate law enforcement expertise with educational institutional protocols for maximum effectiveness.

IHMA School Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (SDRRM) Coordinator Mrs. Guendale Belden explained that the symposium aimed to equip teachers and personnel with the skills needed to respond appropriately to emergencies. She highlighted the importance of understanding the possible causes of emergencies involving students and knowing how to respond appropriately to mitigate risks.

Preventive Measures and Community Responsibility

Mrs. Guendale Belden noted that the proximity of the police station to the school makes the PNP an important partner in providing guidance on emergency preparedness. She reported that IHMA has not recorded any similar emergency incidents, attributing this success to its preventive measures and strict security protocols. These measures include the use of metal detectors and the inspection of bags by security guards and other personnel at the entrance.

Advertisement

The symposium concluded by underscoring that maintaining a safe learning environment is a collective responsibility. It requires active participation from teachers, parents, students, and the wider community, in addition to school administrators and law enforcement authorities. Through this initiative, the Minglanilla MPS reaffirmed its partnership with educational institutions in promoting safety awareness, preparedness, vigilance, and collective responsibility in protecting children.