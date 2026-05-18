(MindaNews / 18 May 2026): Four Alleged NPA Members Surrender in Caraga Region

Four alleged members of the New People's Army operating under the North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee surrendered to government forces in separate operations in Caraga region.

TANDAG CITY (MindaNews / 18 May 2026) – Four alleged members of the New People's Army ( NPA ) operating under the North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee (NEMRC) surrendered to government forces in separate operations in Caraga region.

Col. Glenn Joy U. Aynera, Acting Commander of the 401st Infantry Brigade, said Eusebio "Silvio" Gultiano Peru, also known as Lee/Pitong/Tarzan/Carpo, surrendered on May 16. He was identified by the military as a security unit member of the Regional Operations Command (ROC)-NEMRC. Ayerna said the surrender was a joint effort of the 75th Infantry Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Battalion, Provincial Intelligence Unit of Surigao del Sur, and the Municipal Police Station of Marihatag, Surigao del Sur.

He said Peru was involved in the May 11 encounter in Sitio Casting, Barangay Bayan, Marihatag that killed Edilberto Daval, also known by the aliases "Bong," "Waco," and "Bill.

" Earlier, on May 15, two alleged NPA members, Lovilito Lamela alias "Bero/Hapon" and Gina Sawan alias "LG", surrendered to government forces. They led to the recovery of an AK47 rifle, a rifle grenade, a scope, and three rifle magazines.

Meanwhile, the 29th Infantry Battalion said another alleged rebel, Cheryl Tremidal Neniel alias "Melon/Cry-Cry/Archie," also surrendered at the battalion headquarters in Barangay Del Pilar, Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte





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NPA New People's Army Armed Movement Surrenders Government Forces Regional Operations Command South East Asia South East Mindanao Security Official Col. Glenn Joy U. Aynera

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