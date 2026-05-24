Mindanao's Agricultural Value Chains: Challenges and Opportunities

Agricultural value chains in Mindanao, the Philippines' food basket, significantly impact regional and national growth. However, these chains face challenges in ensuring equitable benefits for smallholder farmers, particularly in providing market transparency, direct market access, and equitable bargaining power. Initiatives can help tackle these challenges, such as Project ConVERGE led by the Department of Agrarian Reform and the World Bank-supported Mindanao Inclusive Agriculture Development Project. By addressing these challenges, Mindanao's agricultural value chains can further strengthen the region's economic growth and poverty reduction efforts.

Agricultural value chains in the Philippines' Mindanao region play a vital role as the primary driver of the local economy. They contribute to 36% of total sector employment and generate key agricultural exports, primarily focusing on banana, pineapple, rubber, corn, and coffee.

Transforming smallholders into integrated business networks through supply ecosystems directly boosts regional growth. The region's major agricultural value chains, dominated by large local and multinational agribusiness entities, shape both regional and national growth, with the Davao Region being a significant exporter of Cavendish bananas.

However, these value chains face challenges in ensuring equitable benefits for smallholder farmers, such as inadequate rural infrastructure, high post-harvest losses, heavy reliance on imported inputs, and the control of market demand and price indicators by middlemen. Furthermore, Highland growing areas suffer from environmental factors like landslides and erosion, which damage infrastructure and disrupt crop supply chains





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Agricultural Value Chains Mindanao Philippine Economy Food Basket Equitable Benefits Challenges Initiatives Project Converge Mindanao Inclusive Agriculture Development Pro

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