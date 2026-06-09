Mindanao Earthquake Triggers State of Calamity in Sarangani Towns, Causing Widespread Damage and Injuries

An earthquake in Mindanao has led to a state of calamity in Alabel and Glan, Sarangani, resulting in collapsed structures, injured residents, and blocked roads. Emergency responses include sea evacuations and temporary government offices, while DPWH assistance is sought for landslide clearance.

A significant earthquake struck Mindanao , causing widespread damage across several barangays and prompting local governments to declare states of calamity. In Barangay Butulan, two individuals sustained injuries after their house collapsed during the tremor.

With roads rendered impassable by the disaster, emergency responders transported the injured parties via motorized banca across the sea to a district hospital. Both patients were later discharged after receiving treatment. In the town proper, municipal authorities cordoned off the municipal hall due to structural concerns, forcing local government agencies to temporarily set up offices in tents. The towns of Alabel and Glan in Sarangani province were placed under a state of calamity following the earthquake's impact.

In Barangay Magulibas, the barangay hall suffered damage, and even a recently repaired steel framework at a covered court could not withstand the force, leading to a complete roof collapse. Resident Alpha Yacon noted that the gym had been slowly destabilizing before it finally fell, but expressed gratitude that the barangay hall above it had been evacuated beforehand, preventing casualties. Cracks and other structural damage were also observed at the adjacent health center and multipurpose hall.

Barangay Magulibas Chairman Numeriano Salameda Jr. described the emotional toll, stating that officials temporarily relocated sessions to a previous building to avoid confronting the devastating sight of their damaged barangay hall. The Bacolod family home lost its walls and now hangs precariously on the edge of a ravine. Resident Leandro Bacolod shared that his children remain traumatized, reacting with fear and tears at even minor tremors.

The local government has appealed to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and neighboring LGUs for assistance in clearing roads still blocked by landslides, underscoring the extensive infrastructural challenges in the aftermath





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Earthquake Mindanao Sarangani Alabel Glan State Of Calamity Barangay Landslide DPWH Injuries

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