Mindanao Earthquake Relief: Over 77,000 Affected as Organizations Launch Aid Drives

More than 17,000 families in Mindanao have been impacted by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake. Multiple groups, including GMA Kapuso Foundation and community initiatives, are accepting donations for relief and recovery efforts.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck offshore Sarangani on June 8, 2026, causing significant impact across Mindanao. Over 17,000 families, equivalent to approximately 77,000 individuals, have been affected by the disaster.

In response to the crisis, numerous organizations and community groups have mobilized to provide relief to the affected populations. The GMA Kapuso Foundation is spearheading a monetary donation drive to procure essential relief goods for the earthquake victims. Contributions can be made through various channels including Metrobank, Land Bank, BDO, Bank of Commerce, UnionBank, PNB, Cebuana Lhuillier, GCash, Lazada, and Shopee, making it accessible for a wide range of donors.

A community-driven effort led by Chef Miggy Moreno and Nelson Canlas under the initiative Palm Grill x Cabel is collecting in-kind donations such as rice, canned goods, and over-the-counter medicines. These items can be dropped off at the Palm Grill Tomas Morato branch between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m. until June 15. The collected supplies will be forwarded to the Congressional Office of the Lone District of General Santos City for distribution to those in need.

Additionally, the De La Salle Brothers Inc. has partnered with the Diocese of Marbel-Social Action Center to launch Operation Uplift, which aims to deliver immediate aid and support long-term recovery for impacted communities. Further relief efforts are being coordinated by Tabang Ta Bai, alongside Youth Service Philippines and its National Youth Volunteers Summit network. They are raising funds to finance emergency food, clean water, temporary shelter, and livelihood recovery projects across the affected areas in Mindanao.

Donations for this cause are being accepted under the account name Lea Grazielle Z. Batuhinay. The Rotaract Club of Cebu, through its RotaAct Initiative, is also providing relief and support to communities devastated by the earthquake. These collective initiatives underscore a broad-based response to assist those displaced and distressed by the seismic event. Photographic documentation from General Santos City shows a convenience store damaged by the earthquake, highlighting the physical destruction left in its wake.

The image, courtesy of PIA SarGen/Facebook via GMA Regional TV, serves as a stark reminder of the disaster's force. The affected regions, particularly in Mindanao, require sustained assistance as they begin the process of recovery and rebuilding. The involvement of local and national organizations, along with individual volunteers, reflects a nationwide solidarity with the earthquake victims





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Earthquake Relief Mindanao Disaster GMA Kapuso Foundation Donations Operation Uplift

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