Mindanao Earthquake Relief Efforts Emphasize Cash Donations and Coordination

Following a strong earthquake in Mindanao, disaster officials prioritize cash donations and coordination with emergency centers to ensure safe and effective aid delivery amid ongoing aftershocks.

The 10th Infantry (Agila) Division of the Philippine Army has swiftly deployed its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response units in response to a powerful earthquake that struck Mindanao.

The seismic event, initially reported as magnitude 7.0 and later upgraded to 7.8, occurred on Monday, June 8, 2026. The division's mobilization is part of a broader effort to provide immediate aid to affected communities across the region. In the aftermath, local disaster management officials are emphasizing the importance of coordinated and effective relief efforts, particularly as ongoing aftershocks continue to pose risks to both survivors and responders.

Dennis Pastor, head of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), has issued a recommendation prioritizing cash donations for the victims. He explained that direct cash transfers allow affected families to purchase essential items such as food, medicine, and other basic necessities, providing them with autonomy and dignity during the crisis.

This approach aligns with modern best practices in humanitarian response, which often favor monetary aid over in-kind donations to avoid logistical bottlenecks and ensure resources meet actual needs. Pastor's guidance comes as numerous donation drives and civic groups prepare to send assistance to the quake-hit areas.

However, he cautioned that travel to the affected zones remains dangerous due to persistent aftershocks. He drew parallels to the situation in Cebu following a strong earthquake there last year, where infrastructure damage and secondary hazards made road travel hazardous. To ensure safety and efficiency, Pastor advised potential donors to coordinate with the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in the affected regions before dispatching any aid.

This coordination helps channel resources to where they are most needed and prevents congestion at relief distribution points. While the PDRRMO stands ready to augment its personnel on the ground, Pastor acknowledged that additional manpower may be required, especially at ground zero where the devastation is most severe. In a show of inter-regional solidarity, the Cebu Provincial Government has preliminarily approved up to 10 million Philippine pesos in financial assistance for General Santos City.

This support reciprocates the aid General Santos provided to Cebu after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck the latter, highlighting the growing culture of mutual aid among Philippine communities facing natural disasters. The combined efforts of military units, local governments, and citizens are crucial in addressing the immediate needs of earthquake survivors while planning for long-term recovery





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Mindanao Earthquake Humanitarian Assistance Cash Donations Aftershocks Disaster Coordination

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