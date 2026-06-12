Mindanao Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 55; Aid Continues

The death toll from the magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Mindanao has reached 55, with 1,120 injured and 31 missing. Over 86,000 families affected. Military and government agencies continue humanitarian aid operations.

The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council-Soccsksargen, assisted by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, delivered humanitarian aid to affected communities in Glan, Sarangani Province on June 11, 2026.

Deputy spokesperson of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Diego Agustin Mariano reported that the confirmed number of victims from the strong earthquake has reached 55 dead, 1,120 injured, and 31 missing as of Friday, June 12, 2026. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) stated on the same day that approximately 86,135 families were affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Mindanao on June 8.

In its latest situational report, the disaster response agency said that total number corresponds to 392,806 individuals from 352 barangays in Region 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula), Region 11 (Davao), Region 12 (Soccsksargen), and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). Among these, 2,409 families or 10,783 individuals are still being cared for in 31 evacuation centers, while 7,480 families or 30,265 individuals are being assisted outside, and others are temporarily staying with relatives and friends.

The number of damaged houses reached 19,095, of which 15,610 are partially damaged and 3,845 are totally damaged or collapsed. The Philippine Army (PA) reported on Friday that its humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) teams cleared blocked roads on Thursday, June 11, to reopen access to various communities. They also delivered necessary aid for families affected by the earthquake in General Santos City, Sarangani, and Davao Occidental. In a statement, PA spokesperson Col.

Louie Dema-ala said that rescue units in General Santos City are supporting ongoing response operations through the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, while its emergency response company conducted HADR activities in the barangays of Labangal, Calumpang, Apopong, and Fatima. A sustainment team also set up a mobile water purification system at General Santos Medical Center to provide drinking water to patients, watchers, and hospital staff.

Additional HADR teams from the 603rd Infantry Brigade continue to assist local authorities in Kiamba, Maitum, Maasim, Lake Sebu, Tboli, Lebak, Kalamansig, and Palimbang in conducting damage assessment, verifying reports, and coordinating relief efforts. Two urban search and rescue teams from the 525th Combat Engineer Battalion are currently conducting search, rescue, and retrieval operations in Davao Occidental.

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) also continues HADR operations in coordination with partner government agencies and civilian volunteers to ensure the timely delivery of aid to affected communities. From Villamor Air Base in Pasay City, PAF spokesperson Col. Ma. Christina Basco said that a total of 1,000 ChariTimba relief packs-buckets containing various essential aid for affected families provided by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office-were flown to General Santos City on Thursday.

A C-295 aircraft carried the first batch of 270 ChariTimba packs, while a C-130 aircraft carried the remaining 730 packs. In another mission, an S-70i Black Hawk helicopter from the 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing loaded 480 family food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and 450 packs of bottled water from the OCD to be delivered to affected communities in Davao Occidental, Davao Oriental, and Sorsogon





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