Mindanao Braces for Prolonged Extreme Heat Amid Persistent El Niño Effects

Pagasa warns that Mindanao will continue to face rising temperatures and potential drought conditions as the El Niño phenomenon persists through 2026 and into 2027.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, specifically through its Davao Complex Station, has issued a critical weather advisory regarding the climate outlook for the Mindanao region.

According to weather specialist Alan Ray C. Ribo, the region is expected to endure a period of rising temperatures throughout the month of May and beyond, even as the country prepares for the possible entry of tropical cyclones. While the presence of such storms often brings relief in the form of precipitation, Ribo clarified that these weather systems are significantly more likely to impact the northern and central regions of the archipelago, specifically Luzon and the Visayas.

For those residing in Mindanao, the anticipated rainfall will likely be limited to localized thunderstorms, which are often insufficient to curb the overarching trend of extreme heat. This divergence in weather patterns highlights the complex atmospheric dynamics currently at play across the Philippine islands, where one region may experience torrential rains while another suffers from severe dryness. A primary driver of these conditions is the El Niño phenomenon, which has created a challenging environment for the region.

During a recent presentation at Kapehan sa Dabaw held at SM City Davao on May 11, 2026, Ribo detailed the intersection of El Niño and the onset of the southwest monsoon, known locally as the habagat. He explained that while the habagat typically brings an increase in rainfall to the western portions of the Davao Region, this does not signify an immediate end to the effects of El Niño.

The transition is not instantaneous, and the lingering influence of the warm ocean temperatures associated with El Niño can maintain high surface temperatures despite intermittent rains. Statistics indicate a 75 percent probability that the more severe manifestations of this climate pattern will be concentrated in Luzon and the Visayas, yet Mindanao remains vulnerable to significant heat stress.

The low probability of tropical cyclone development in certain areas is further exacerbating the situation, leading to below-normal or near-normal rainfall conditions in the northern parts of the Philippines, contributing to a general trend of dryness across the country. The long-term projections provided by Pagasa are particularly concerning for policymakers and the agricultural sector.

The state weather bureau had previously raised an El Niño alert on April 21, 2026, citing a high probability of 79 percent that the phenomenon would develop and intensify between June and August 2026. Based on current weather statistics and climate modeling, Pagasa expects the adverse effects of El Niño to persist well into the first quarter of 2027.

This prolonged period of dryness is expected to manifest as severe dry spells and potentially devastating droughts in various parts of the country. In Davao City specifically, the heat index has already climbed to a staggering 40 degrees Celsius, posing serious health risks to the general population, including heat exhaustion and heatstroke. The persistence of such high temperatures threatens not only public health but also the stability of food production, as crops in Mindanao are highly sensitive to water scarcity.

As the region continues to monitor these developments, the call for adaptive measures and water conservation becomes increasingly urgent to mitigate the socio-economic impact of this extended climate crisis. The ongoing monitoring by the Pagasa-Davao Complex Station serves as a vital warning system for local government units to prepare for a future where extreme heat becomes the dominant weather feature for several more months





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