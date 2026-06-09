Mindanao 7.8 Quake Leaves 37 Dead, Thousands Displaced but No Isolated Communities

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Mindanao on June 8, 2026, causing significant infrastructure damage and casualties but no isolated communities. Relief efforts continue via alternative routes as schools suspend classes and displaced families seek shelter.

A powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Mindanao on June 8, 2026, causing extensive damage to infrastructure but no isolated communities, according to the Office of Civil Defense ( OCD ).

OCD Deputy Administrator for Administration Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV confirmed on June 9 that while four national road sections-one in Davao Occidental and three in South Cotabato-remain closed, alternative routes have enabled continuous relief operations and emergency response. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has deployed 881 pieces of equipment for road-clearing, with initial highway damage estimated at P232 million. General Santos International Airport is non-operational, limited to military flights.

Davao City serves as a logistics hub, with helicopters ferrying personnel and supplies to General Santos and nearby affected areas. The earthquake resulted in 37 fatalities, 488 injuries, and four missing persons, primarily due to landslides and falling debris. The Department of Education has suspended 8,208 classes across Regions 11, 12, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) as engineers inspect damaged school buildings.

Initial assessments indicate damage to 1,023 school facilities in Region 12 and 192 in Region 11. OCD officials state classes will not resume until structures are audited, likely delaying normal operations for three to four days in many areas. Notably, no student fatalities occurred, credited to regular earthquake drills and preparedness programs. Government assessments identified 2,505 damaged houses, including 460 totally destroyed and 2,045 partially damaged.

Responders prioritize search-and-rescue, retrieval, debris clearing, and shelter assistance. Housing repair kits, construction materials, and temporary shelter aid are being prepared. In Sultan Kudarat, about 15,000 families remain displaced fearing aftershocks. The national government asserts sufficient resources for response, with P1 million worth of family food packs from DSWD and mobilized rescue teams.

Over 3,600 personnel from various agencies are deployed, with an additional 2,300 from military and police units available. While foreign support has been offered, no international assistance has been requested yet; coordination continues for potential long-term recovery





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Earthquake Mindanao OCD Relief Operations Damage Assessment

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