MILF Basilan Conducts Loyalty Check After Leadership Change Amid Political Realignment

The Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in Basilan initiated a loyalty review following the replacement of Base Commander Hadji Dan Laksaw Asnawie with Verjiv Rajan Abdurahman after Asnawie joined a rival party. The move has sparked a dispute over legitimacy and loyalty within the 7,000-strong 114th Base Command.

The Moro Islamic Liberation Front ( MILF ) in Basilan has initiated a loyalty check among its members following changes in local leadership. The MILF Central Committee appointed Verjiv Rajan Abdurahman as the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) Commander of the 114th Base Command of the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces ( BIAF ) in Basilan , replacing Hadji Dan Laksaw Asnawie.

Asnawie was placed on indefinite leave after joining the Bangsamoro Federalist Party (BFP), which is not the MILF's political arm, the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP). Abdurahman, who previously served as Deputy for Guerilla Operations under Asnawie, stated that the Central Committee selected him due to his loyalty to MILF Chair and UBJP President Al Haj Murad Ebrahim.

Alongside Asnawie, two other commanders-Deputy for Inner Defense Ustadz Hud Limaya and Deputy for Expeditionary Mission Ustadz Abbas Salong-as well as two brigade commanders and four unit commanders, also aligned with the BFP. Abdurahman visited various units to inform them of the changes and emphasized that the remaining 7,000-strong base command is loyal to the Central Committee. A loyalty check began on May 29 to ensure unity.

Abdurahman declined Asnawie's invitation to join the BFP, affirmed his commitment to peace, and if elected, plans to push for legislation to stabilize peace and order in Basilan and improve health services. Meanwhile, Asnawie disputed the legality of Abdurahman's appointment, claiming he has not received formal documentation relieving him of his post. He asserted that most officers and members remain loyal to him, citing over 5,000 BIAF members at a recent BFP convention.

Asnawie clarified his loyalty to the MILF Chair but noted that as a BARMM Parliament member, he follows Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua, who was recently suspended as BIAF Chief of Staff. Asnawie explained that he joined the BFP because he felt junior MILF leaders were not prioritized in the UBJP nominees.

The leadership change is part of a broader move by MILF Commander-in-Chief Murad Ebrahim, who also serves as acting BIAF Chief of Staff, to replace seven commanders who left the party





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MILF Basilan BIAF Loyalty Check Leadership Change Bangsamoro Political Party UBJP BFP

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