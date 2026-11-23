Miley Cyrus, 33, married drummer Maxx Morando, 28, in a private ceremony in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, the singer announced on Instagram.

Grammy-winning pop star Miley Cyrus married her longtime partner, drummer Maxx Morando, in a private ceremony in California, with black-and-white pictures of the event posted on social media.

The 33-year-old singer announced the marriage on Instagram on Sunday, with the wedding photographs captioned simply "M + M" and "11.21.26.

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Miley Cyrus Weds Maxx Morando in California

" Cyrus wore a backless white silk gown, while Morando, 28, appeared in a classic black suit and white shirt at Saturday's event. People magazine and Entertainment Tonight were among the first to report the news. Representatives of the couple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. According to the Instagram post, the couple wed in Palm Springs, California.

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Photographs show the couple embracing in front of a white backdrop with a palm tree characteristic of the Palm Springs desert in the background, and a large dog lying at their feet. In one photo, the couple kisses while standing in an aisle of white roses. The "Party in the U.S.A.

Singer Wears Saint Laurent Gown at Wedding

" singer wore a long-sleeve silk Saint Laurent gown by Anthony Vaccarello and elegant white silk kitten heels, according to a statement from Saint Laurent. The dress had a low back, and she wore flowers in her hair, which was pulled back into an updo. Cyrus and Morando reportedly married a month after performing "Let's Get Married" together at the Hollywood Bowl, a song that features in Cyrus' latest studio album, Bass Persuades.

Cyrus and Morando have been together for about five years. They met on a blind date in 2021, Cyrus told British Vogue in an interview.

Morando Proposed to Cyrus in Japan Last Year

"Well, it was blind for me and not really for him," the singer said in 2023. "I thought, 'The worst that can happen is I leave. '" Morando proposed to Cyrus while the couple were in Japan late last year, he said in a separate interview with Wonderland Magazine. In December, Cyrus spoke of her engagement to the drummer during an appearance on ABC's "Good Morning America.

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" Morando is the drummer for Liily, a Los Angeles-based alternative rock band affiliated with Atlantic Records, the band says on its website. The "Flowers" singer was previously married to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, who filed for divorce in Los Angeles in 2019.