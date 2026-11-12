Mikee Quintos Apologizes To Pinoy Big Brother Cast Over Past Trauma

Mikee Quintos explains her initial irritability on Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0 was triggered by past bullying, prompting a heartfelt apology to housemates Lans Nagal and Anthony Constantino.

Mikee Quintos issued a sincere apology to her fellow housemates on the reality competition show " Pinoy Big Brother: Collab Edition 3.0" during the episode that aired on Thursday. The Sparkle actress opened up about her recent behavioral changes, revealing that her previous irritability stemmed from unresolved emotional wounds rather than malice toward her co-contestants.

Context For Her Emotional Reaction

Quintos explained that her response to the other residents was deeply influenced by painful memories from her past. Specifically, she felt triggered when male housemates offered to take on extra discomfort during a house punishment so the female residents could finish their task and eat first. This act of kindness inadvertently brought back feelings of vulnerability she had experienced years prior.

Also read Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0 Punishment Details Violations

Origin Of Online Bullying Trauma

Quintos revealed that during the pandemic, she faced severe online hatred related to a college group project. She was working and studying simultaneously, which impacted her ability to contribute fully to the assignment. Consequently, internet users mocked her by tagging her in photos of weights, labeling her as a "pabigat," a Tagalog term meaning a burden or someone who weighs others down.

Interaction With Lans Nagal

The current support from Lans Nagal and Anthony Constantino reminded Quintos of the harsh judgment she endured online. She confessed that she struggled to accept their help because she wanted to prove to herself that the hurtful comments about her being a burden were incorrect. She believed that refusing help was a way to demonstrate her independence and resilience in the face of past negativity.

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Housemates Offer Reassurance

Her fellow contestants responded with empathy, emphasizing that their gestures were rooted in genuine care and concern. The group made it clear that no one in the house viewed Quintos as a burden. They wanted her to understand that her past experiences should not dictate how she perceives current acts of kindness from her peers.

Show Premise And Broadcast Details

"Pinoy Big Brother: Collab 3.0" premiered on October 24 and features sixteen housemates, including celebrity personalities, social media stars, and ordinary netizens. The series airs on GMA Network from Mondays to Fridays at 9:35 p.m., Saturdays at 6:15 p.m., and Sundays at 4:45 p.m. The show continues to explore the dynamics of its diverse cast as they navigate various challenges and interpersonal relationships.