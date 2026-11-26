Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski discusses her stance on her sons entering politics, emphasizing merit over lineage while offering advice on their personal relationships.

Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski stated on Thursday that she will not prohibit her sons from entering the political arena, yet she strongly advocates for them to forge their own unique careers rather than automatically following the established path of their father, Dodot Jaworski. During an interview segment titled Fast Talk With Boy Abunda, the former actress addressed inquiries regarding whether she would actively encourage her children, including Robbie Jaworski, to pursue public office and join the family tradition of political service.

Public Service Beyond Political Lineage

Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski clarified her position by expressing a desire for her children to contribute to society, while simultaneously questioning the fairness of a system where political power is merely inherited. She asked the audience rhetorical questions about whether citizens would still dream of serving as public officials if they perceived that positions were simply being passed down through specific family lines without broader opportunity.

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The former actress explained that while the family encourages public service, the specific form that service takes must be discovered independently by each child. She emphasized that there are many diverse avenues for contributing to the country that do not necessarily involve holding elected political positions, allowing her sons to find a path that resonates with their individual strengths and aspirations.

Parental Involvement in Romantic Relationships

Transitioning to discussions about her sons' personal lives, Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski revealed that she and her husband maintain an engaged yet non-intrusive presence in their children's romantic endeavors. She noted that their sons are very open with their parents and actively enjoy having them around their special someone, creating a dynamic where parental involvement is welcomed rather than resisted.

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When asked if it was crucial for her to approve of the women her sons might eventually choose to settle down with, she affirmed that mutual respect and family alignment are important. She observed that her children realize the significance of finding a lifelong partner and value the healthy example set by her own harmonious relationship with her in-laws and Dodot Jaworski.

Core Advice on Love and Partnership

Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski offered pivotal advice regarding love, stressing that the foundation of any lasting relationship must be a true partnership built on shared values and aligned direction. She described this connection as one where partners carry each other up through life, ensuring that both individuals strive toward the same goals even when facing difficult or challenging times.

This perspective on enduring commitment reflects the stable family environment she has cultivated alongside her husband. By emphasizing the importance of long-term vision and mutual support, she hopes to guide her sons toward relationships that are not only emotionally fulfilling but also structurally sound for the future.