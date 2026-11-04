Mike Johnson Will Not Seek House Minority Leader Post After GOP Loss

Speaker Mike Johnson will not seek House minority leader after Democrats took control of both chambers, as Republicans prepare a leadership vote next week.

Republican Speaker Mike Johnson will not seek the position of House minority leader, according to a person familiar with the matter. Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, informed his staff of the decision on Wednesday morning, November 4, 2026, one day after Democrats won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the midterm elections.

The loss of the Republican House majority on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, was described by the source as a sweeping repudiation of Republican leadership under President Donald Trump. Johnson had been photographed reacting at his midterm election night rally in Shreveport, Louisiana, on the same day.

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Johnson Decision Follows Loss of Republican House Majority

Mike Johnson will not run for House minority leader after Republicans lost control of the House to Democrats in the midterm elections. The decision came shortly after the results removed the Republican majority that Johnson had led since becoming speaker three years ago.

Johnson had struggled to maintain control of a narrow 218-214 Republican majority during his time as speaker. The slim margin left the Republican conference with very little room to absorb defections on votes, which made day-to-day leadership of the House difficult for the speaker.

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Throughout the 2026 midterm campaign, Johnson insisted that Republicans would expand their House majority. Instead, the election results gave Democrats control of the chamber, a outcome that contradicted the public message he had repeated for months.

Jim Jordan Expected to Enter House Republican Leader Race

Conservative Jim Jordan of Ohio was expected to announce his candidacy for House Republican leader later on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. His expected bid places a prominent conservative lawmaker at the center of the internal contest for the top Republican post in the chamber.

It was unclear who would ultimately emerge as the House Republican leader. The choice will be made in an internal party election that is expected next week, leaving the Republican conference without a settled successor to Johnson for now.

The minority leader role is the top leadership position for the party that does not hold the majority in the House. Because Republicans lost the chamber, the candidates competing for that post will be seeking to guide the party through its time out of power.

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What Comes Next for House Republicans After the Midterms

The internal Republican leadership election is expected next week, and the field of candidates was still forming when the news broke on Wednesday. Republican lawmakers will need to choose a new leader to represent their conference after the midterm losses.

For voters and the broader public, the immediate consequence is a change in which party controls the House and Senate, following the midterm results announced on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. For Republicans, the next steps include the internal vote, the announcement of formal candidacies, and a reassessment of leadership after a campaign that did not deliver the majority expansion Johnson had predicted.