Mikal Bridges hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the New York Knicks survived a Portland rally for a 97-96 win. Jalen Brunson scored 30 points and the Knicks led by 26 before the Trail Blazers stormed back.

Mikal Bridges hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer Saturday night, giving the New York Knicks a 97-96 win over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers after they blew a 26-point lead.

Deni Avdija made two free throws with 3.4 seconds left to put Portland ahead 96-94, its only lead of the game. New York called its final timeout to advance the ball past half court. Josh Hart, giving up four inches to the 6-foot-9 Robert Williams on the inbounds pass, tried to find a draped Jalen Brunson before firing across the court to Bridges.

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Mikal Bridges Hits Buzzer Beater 3-Pointer

Bridges took one dribble, pivoted past Toumani Camara and hoisted a fallaway 3-pointer that rattled in as time expired. It was his second 3-pointer of the night. Bridges, who is shooting a career-low 32.7 percent from 3-point range and a career-low 41.8 percent overall, finished with 12 points. He shimmied and held out three fingers as teammates mobbed him.

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It was just the second made field goal in the Knicks' final 16 attempts. New York opened by hitting its first eight 3-pointers but was outscored 53-31 in the second half after leading 66-43 at intermission. Brunson scored 30 points, including 19 in the first quarter. Landry Shamet had 20 points, while fill-in starter Andre Drummond had seven points and 13 rebounds.

The Knicks played without starters OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns in the opener of a back-to-back home set. Anunoby was sidelined with a calf injury and Towns sat out with an illness. New York hosts the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night. The Knicks won their fourth consecutive game on a night they honored 50 alumni.

Their 66-43 halftime lead marked the fewest points they have allowed in a first half this season. Donovan Clingan posted 22 points and 13 rebounds for Portland, which ended the game on a 17-5 run but lost for the third time in four games, all on the road. Avdija scored 20 points but missed three free throws in the fourth quarter. Damian Lillard had 15 points, including the game-tying 3-pointer with 1:04 remaining.

Portland Trail Blazers Cut Knicks Lead

Portland's 43 first-half points were a season low. The Trail Blazers outscored New York 29-15 in the third period and cut the deficit to six with 58 seconds left in the quarter before Shamet's 3-pointer made it 81-72. Portland fell behind by 13 after a 3-point play from Tyler Kolek extended the New York lead to 92-79. Camara and Lillard scored consecutive baskets before Jose Alvarado's layup made it 94-84.

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Lillard then sparked a 12-0 run capped by Avdija's free throws after he was fouled by Drummond, who attempted to strip the ball away, before Bridges' last-second 3. In other NBA action, Jaden McDaniels scored 25 points, Ayo Dosunmu added 19 and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 104-95. Jonathan Kuminga scored 16 points, Terrence Shannon Jr. added 15 and LaMelo Ball had 12 as Minnesota shot a season-high 58 percent from the field.

Minnesota has won three of four but continues searching for consistent offensive flow without injured Anthony Edwards. The Timberwolves had 23 turnovers after having 17 and 21 in their prior two games. Cedric Coward tied a season high with 23 points to lead Memphis, which lost for the first time in six games and first time on the road in nine starts.

Grizzlies Set Season Lows in Points

The Grizzlies have the league's top offensive rating but recorded season lows in points in a quarter (12), half (46) and game against the league's top defensive rated team. Memphis played without power forward Cam Boozer (right ankle sprain), second on the team with 16.6 points per game and a team-high 9.2 rebounds, and forward Jerami Grant (left calf strain).

Coach Tuomas Iisalo said pregame that Boozer was undergoing further evaluations and there will be a medical update later on regarding Grant. Guard Ty Jerome, averaging a team-high 25.4 points, scored 18 in his first game back after missing four games with a right hip impingement.