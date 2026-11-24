A 10-year-old boy in Agusan del Sur was found bleeding with his genitalia severed, allegedly after a puppy bit him. His parents doubt the puppy caused the injury and want a police and DSWD investigation.

A 10-year-old boy in Agusan del Sur was found bleeding and with his genitalia severed at their home after an alleged puppy bite, but his parents doubt the puppy caused the injury.

The child, called Nonoy, cannot walk or speak, so he cannot explain what happened. The incident happened on the afternoon of November 9. His mother Lina had just changed his clothes after he wet his shorts but forgot to put shorts on him. She left Nonoy with his older sibling Lingling, who was playing outside their house.

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When Lina returned home, she found Nonoy bleeding. She said his eyes rolled back and she cried hard for her child. A neighbor, Susan, saw a puppy with its mouth full of blood, leading neighbors to suspect the puppy attacked Nonoy. The puppy was temporarily locked up for observation.

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It belongs to Nonoy's sibling Desa and is the offspring of a neighbor's dog. The neighbor who owned the puppy's mother gave P5,000 to help with Nonoy's treatment. Neighbors could no longer find the boy's severed penis. They believe the puppy ate it.

Parents Doubt Puppy Caused Nonoy Injury

The puppy showed no rabies symptoms after being checked by a veterinarian, according to the report. Nonoy's parents Romy and Lina still doubt that a puppy caused the injury. Romy said they did not see a dog eat it and suspects a person may have done it. Lina said the cut looked sliced, not torn, and that a dog bite would leave holes.

She has not washed the bloodied clothes and plans to ask a fortune teller to determine whether a dog or a person caused it. KMJS contacted the hospital where Nonoy was treated, but it declined an interview. The family reported the incident to the DSWD and the police, who promised to investigate. The program also followed Nonoy's condition after he was discharged from the hospital and looked into whether his severed genitalia can be replaced.

Earlier, a separate report from Cebu said a 23-year-old man died after being electrocuted while buying wine at a store in Marina Beach, Barangay Calero, Liloan, at 10 a.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2026. The victim was Jesler Bitoon Etang, a factory worker and resident of Purok Kamunggay, Sityo Dapdap, Barangay Catarman, Liloan. He was brought to Eversley Childs Sanitarium and General Hospital in Mandaue City but was declared dead on arrival.

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Police Staff Sergeant Nathaniel Ramoneda, investigator of the Liloan Police Station, told Superbalita Cebu that the victim and his friend had swum at the public beach before the incident. The wine was on a high shelf and the store attendant could not reach it, so the victim reached for the bottle himself. An emergency rescue team was quickly called and brought him to the hospital.

Cebu Man Dies After Electrocution Incident

Ramoneda said the victim may have touched an electrical wire above the shelf, causing the electrocution. A wound was also noticed on the victim's left big toe, described as looking like it had burst, possibly from the electrocution. Police said the family was convinced there was no foul play in his death, so they did not have the body autopsied. In the Agusan del Sur case, the family continues to seek answers.

They want to know whether the puppy or a person caused Nonoy's injury. The DSWD and police have pledged to investigate.