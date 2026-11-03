US Midterms 2026: Voters Decide on Trump's Second Term as Democrats Eye House and Senate

Voters head to the polls Tuesday to deliver a verdict on President Donald Trump's second term, with Democrats favored to win the House and battling for the Senate amid frustration over high prices and the Iran war.

Voters struggling with high prices and angry over the Iran war are casting ballots Tuesday in midterm elections that will serve as a referendum on President Donald Trump's second term.

Democrats are cautiously optimistic as they watch Republicans spend tens of millions in states and districts Trump won handily two years ago. Republicans are bracing to lose control of the US House and fighting to hang onto the Senate, an outcome that seemed unlikely earlier this year. More than 59 million people had already cast ballots before Tuesday, according to an Associated Press analysis. That surpassed early-voter turnout from 2022, when the figure hit just over 58 million.

Also read Midterm elections conclude as control of Congress hangs in balance

Margins are tight in both chambers; one or two seats could tip the balance. Democrats need a net gain of three seats in the 435-member House and four seats in the 100-member Senate to win majorities. Most competitive Senate races are in historically red states.

Trump, whose party has struggled when he's not running to turn out low-propensity voters who fueled his victories, has told voters to act as though he's on the ballot, even as many Republican candidates keep their distance. On Tuesday, he declared in a Fox News Channel interview that everything's going good and inflation is solved, even though consumer prices rose 3.6% in September from a year earlier, up from 3.4% in August, the Commerce Department reported last week.

Voters Express Frustration Over War And Prices

Trump's approval rating is hovering near all-time lows, at 35% according to the most recent AP-NORC poll, dragged down by frustration over the war with Iran and rising fuel prices. Voters weighed in on Tuesday. Mark Barker of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, said Trump was top of mind as he voted. I've just been following Trump the whole time.

I really think he's doing an awesome job, said Barker, noting the president's promise of $5,000 for every US adult if Republicans retain control of Congress, border policy and war in the Middle East. Everything he's done has been outstanding. In Raleigh, North Carolina, 57-year-old librarian James Moore said he voted for Democrats to push back on Trump's big tax breaks and spending cuts bill. I'm paying more taxes.

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I'm paying more for my healthcare. I'm paying more for everything, he said. We need more representatives in Congress that are going to stand up to Trump. Trump's aggressive schedule had stops in the reddest states, including Mississippi, South Carolina and Texas, underscoring his party's challenges.

The vast majority of Republican television ad spending in the general election, 88.1%, was spent in states and districts Trump won in 2024, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from AdImpact. That included more than $850 million on ad reservations in states and districts Trump won by 10 percentage points or more. Trump has made false claims about voting fraud, such as insisting noncitizens are casting ballots en masse. His administration has filed lawsuits in Alaska and California.

Democrats fear interference and voter intimidation as his Justice Department threatens to prosecute local election officials. Polling sites opened early Tuesday along the East Coast with few disruptions. In New York's Westchester County, officials said an issue with machines accepting paper ballots required ballots to be placed in emergency bags for later counting but stressed they would remain secure.

Election Results Could Trigger Investigations

The results will shape the final two years of Trump's second term after the Republican-controlled Congress acted as a rubber stamp to much of his agenda. While Trump has proven adept at steamrolling efforts to rein him in, Democrats taking control of even one chamber would open the floodgates to investigations and possible impeachments. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and tech titan Elon Musk, a former top Trump adviser, are among possible targets.

An especially strong showing for Democrats would also boost potential presidential candidates, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. It could complicate paths for Vice President JD Vance and other Republicans looking to turn loyalty to Trump into momentum.

Republicans tried to buck historical precedent - a president's party almost always loses seats in midterms - with an aggressive redistricting effort aimed at creating a more favorable congressional map. But the plan may fall short as districts drawn in Florida and other states to be safely red may not vote that way. Other Trump choices could prove costly. In Texas, Trump worked to oust longtime incumbent Sen.

Trump Endorsements Face Tough Races

John Cornyn in favor of scandal-plagued Attorney General Ken Paxton, setting the stage for an expensive race against Democratic nominee James Talarico, 37, who Democrats hope may help them finally flip the state. Paxton has benefited from a nine-figure investment from Elon Musk, who has spent hundreds of millions boosting Republicans. In North Carolina, Sen. Thom Tillis retired after clashing with Trump.

The president's chosen replacement, former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley, has struggled to gain traction against Democrat Roy Cooper, the former governor. In Michigan, the Senate contest between progressive Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, 42, and Republican former US Representative Mike Rogers, 63, received a fresh jolt on Sunday when Democrat Haley Stevens, who narrowly lost to El-Sayed in the primary, endorsed Rogers in a surprise reversal.

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The race tests whether Republican identity-based attacks - El-Sayed would be the nation's first Muslim senator - prove effective in a battleground state. A win for El-Sayed, who has criticized Israel and supports universal healthcare, would boost the party's left wing ahead of the 2028 presidential election. In Alaska, the campaign of Democratic candidate Mary Peltola, 53, helped recruit a third candidate who shares the first and last name of her Republican opponent, Dan Sullivan, 61. Peltola has denied involvement.

Trump's justice department launched a criminal probe into the allegations and filed a lawsuit to block certification of the election results, though a judge dismissed the latter effort. In Kansas, Democrat Adam Hamilton, 62, a megachurch pastor, held a narrow polling lead over Republican US Senator Roger Marshall, 66. The state voted for Trump by more than 16 percentage points in 2024 and has not elected a Democratic senator in nearly a century.

In Maine, Republican US Senator Susan Collins, 73, is seeking a sixth term, facing Democrat Troy Jackson, 58, a former state Senate president who became the nominee after Democratic oyster farmer Graham Platner dropped out amid misconduct accusations he denied. Other competitive Senate races are in Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio and South Carolina, all Republican-held seats. Opinion polls show Democrats narrowly leading or within striking distance in all of those states, including Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas.

There are 47 US House races widely seen as competitive, according to a Reuters analysis of leading election forecasters. If other contests proceed as predicted, Democrats would need to win only 13 of those races to secure a majority. The fight for the House has been waged largely on Republican turf, including districts Trump carried by double digits in 2024.

A Trump-backed Republican effort to redraw districts in several states to make them safer for the party appears not to have yielded the gains the White House expected. History is against Trump's Republicans: the sitting president's party has lost ground in Congress in all but two midterm elections since World War II. Trump himself has told supporters repeatedly to pretend I'm on the ballot, a message Democratic leaders have echoed.

Republicans Attack Democrats As Radical

Led by Trump, Republicans have portrayed Democratic candidates as radical, un-American and even communist. The Democrat Party has nominated the most extreme and dangerous slate of candidates in American history, Trump said Monday during a speech in Washington. But opinion polls show voters are most concerned about affordability and disapprove of Trump's handling of the issue, after his sweeping tariff policy and his decision to attack Iran in February increased domestic costs.

Republican candidates have struggled to distance themselves from a president who demands fealty and rarely acknowledges mistakes. All 435 House seats are up, along with 35 Senate seats, though most contests are not competitive. A Democratic House or Senate could launch investigations into what Democrats describe as self-dealing by the Trump administration and demand concessions to approve legislation. A Democratic Senate would also have the power to block Trump appointments, including Supreme Court nominations if vacancies arise.

Democrats have little margin for error, defending all current seats including a tight race in Michigan, while winning at least two states Trump won by double digits two years ago: Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas. Everything depends on turnout. If we turn out our voters, we win, said Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters. Trump's party has struggled to turn out the low-propensity voters who fueled his victories when he's not on the ballot.

Voters Prioritize Affordability Amid War

The results will shape the final two years of Trump's second term, with Democrats taking control of even one chamber opening the floodgates to investigations and possible impeachments. An especially strong showing for Democrats would boost potential presidential candidates while complicating paths for Republicans looking to turn loyalty to Trump into momentum. Voters are most concerned about affordability and disapprove of Trump's handling of the issue, after his tariff policy and the Iran war increased costs.

Democrats have warned that Trump, who has long falsely claimed US elections are rigged, may attempt to challenge Tuesday's results if Republicans lose.