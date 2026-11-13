Microsoft 365 outage impacts Outlook Teams Copilot worldwide for about 12 hours

A widespread Microsoft outage affecting Outlook, Teams and Copilot spread from the US to Asia-Pacific, disrupting government agencies, airlines, banks and AI companies as the company worked to restore service.

Microsoft's outage involving services like Outlook, Teams and Copilot dragged on for hours on Friday, November 13, impacting users, companies and government operations from Asia to the United States as the technology giant struggled to fix the issue.

Microsoft said the outage affected a wide range of Microsoft 365 offerings that interact with its Exchange Online and email services. In its latest update, Microsoft said it had applied adjustments to the affected servers, but they did not result in sustained recovery. The company said it was seeing early stabilization and capacity improvements, with incremental improvement in several workloads. But service health remained variable and capacity had not yet fully returned to baseline.

Also read Microsoft 365, Outlook, and Teams Outage Disrupts AI Services

Microsoft said it was using a measured approach to identify and repair affected infrastructure. It said it had no indication that the outage was caused by malicious activity and would treat the incident with urgency and priority until full resolution. The company said it was reviewing what additional actions it could take to improve overall infrastructure stability.

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Downdetector showed more than 18,000 reports of Outlook problems in the US at 11:30 pm ET, which is 0430 GMT or 12:30 pm Philippine time. At its peak, Downdetector showed more than 130,000 reports of Outlook problems in the US around 1 pm ET on Thursday. The outage lasted for about 12 hours. Outages were also reported for several Microsoft services in the Asia-Pacific region, including India, Australia and Japan, early Friday local time.

The outage hit government agencies in Australia, Japan and the United States, as well as companies including OpenAI and Anthropic. It was the second disruption to Microsoft's 365 services this year. Microsoft said in January that it had more than 450 million paid Microsoft 365 commercial subscriptions. Features of Microsoft 365 services that depended on Exchange Online and email were affected, while elements that did not rely on Exchange Online remained functional.

Officials Compare Outage to CrowdStrike Incident

Exchange Online is the company's cloud-based messaging platform that delivers email, calendar, contacts and tasks. In Australia, Home Affairs and Cyber Security Minister Tony Burke said Microsoft believed it was not dealing with a cyberattack. They believe they are dealing in some ways similar to what we saw with respect to CrowdStrike where there is an update that has gone awry, Burke said at a press conference in Sydney.

Australia's spy agency and federal police were among organizations caught up in the outage. The CrowdStrike malfunction of 2024 was one of the largest internet disruptions, hobbling technology systems in hospitals, banks and airports. British police forces said they were unable to receive crime reports online and urged people to call emergency responders to make urgent reports.

The National Pharmacy Association said people could face delays getting prescriptions because the outage was affecting email systems of the state-run National Health Service. The British government said it was working closely with Microsoft to assess any impact on public services but that robust contingency plans were in place to minimize disruption. The US House of Representatives said the outage impacted its users and its engineers were working with Microsoft.

Government Agencies and Airlines Affected

Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki told reporters the outage was affecting the government's information system infrastructure. US AI companies OpenAI and Anthropic said they had faced issues with Microsoft connectors. Indian airlines IndiGo and Akasa Air said their email support services were impacted. IndiGo said its other support channels remained operational and its flight operations were unaffected.

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Air India said its flight operations were unaffected but it temporarily rerouted its email services to ensure customer queries continued to reach the airline. Singapore's Government Technology Agency said government emails were down and it was working with Microsoft to resolve the issue. The Philippines' Supreme Court said the ongoing Microsoft 365 service outage had affected some of its operations, including email responses. The outage disrupted fund management at Taiwanese securities firms, life insurers and investment trust companies.

One company cancelled a bond repurchase agreement transaction it had already scheduled, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters, declining to provide the name of the company. Hong Kong businessperson Danny Lau, who runs an aluminum firm, said his company could not receive updates from its US customers throughout Outlook. If the situation dragged on further, this could impact the production timeline, he said. Some banks in Hong Kong also saw part of their operations disrupted.

Investors Wary of Recurring Reliability Issues

Josh Gilbert, a market analyst at trading platform eToro, said investors would likely look past the outage but repeated disruptions could hurt Microsoft over time. I think investors will take this in their stride for now, because very few of these customers can realistically walk away from the Microsoft ecosystem overnight, Gilbert said.

The bigger worry is that this isn't the first 365 outage this year, and if reliability starts to look like a recurring problem, it hands every IT department a reason to think twice before putting even more of their business in one provider's hands. The market will want to see Microsoft prove it can keep the lights on before it asks customers to spend more on Copilot.

Electric truck maker Workhorse Group, which was expected to report third-quarter results on November 12, rescheduled it to November 16 citing business disruptions caused by the global Microsoft outage. Microsoft last month reported an outage of its Azure cloud platform that impacted its suite of productivity software and a range of industries worldwide. The repeated failures raise concerns that corporate clients could question Microsoft's reliability.